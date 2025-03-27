A Debate on TVE Exposes CUP's Stance on Prostitution

Prostitution is a very complex topic of debate, starting with its strange legal situation. Prostitution is neither a crime nor an administrative offense, but pimping is strictly prohibited by law. This creates a legal vacuum in which the State knows that prostitution is practiced but doesn'thing because it is not a crime.

In this situation, there are two broad positions: abolitionism and regulationism. Abolitionism argues that prostitution is contrary to the dignity of women because it commodifies their bodies. Regulationism, on the other hand, considers it a free contract that should have the same legal guarantees as any other.

| Europa Press

In Spain, along with Sumar, one of the few parties in favor of regulation is CUP. In fact, CUP was the only party that, in 2022, presented a complete amendment to the text on pimping presented by PSOE. The anti-system formation requested to include prostitutes within "special jobs" and to provide a basic income to women who wanted to leave it:

It's Not a Contract

This position is considered profoundly hypocritical by classic feminists. They wanted to remind CUP of this in a debate on la 2.

The prominent feminist Núria González criticized the idea that prostitution is a contract. Her argument is that a contract must be "free, informed, and not coerced," something that doesn't happen with prostitution because money is involved. "No woman is born to be a whore," González concluded forcefully.

This reasoning has been used on social media to point out CUP's serious contradiction on this issue. Because, while they claim to be anti-capitalists, they assume a deeply capitalist dynamic. "When you have a false project, these things happen," denounced Txell Canyadell, feminist and former CUP member, on social media:

As writer Nuria Coronado pointed out on social media, "prostitution is incompatible with human rights. Those who defend prostitution defend that men can rape women and girls with impunity." Meanwhile, CUP has not commented again on this debate since its internal renewal process concluded.