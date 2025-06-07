TV3 keeps whitewashing radical organizations: now, OJS

TV3 continues to generate controversy by giving visibility to radical left-wing organizations. Although these groups are usually small and mainly made up of young people and students, the Catalan public broadcaster gives them space. This allows them to spread extreme speeches and actions outside the traditional political sphere.

After years of giving prominence to groups like Arran or SPEC, the focus is now on the Socialist Youth Organization (OJS). This group, with clearly radical positions, has appeared on TV3 despite their controversial actions. Recently, for example, OJS shared a video of vandalism against Tesla dealerships in Catalonia. They accompanied the video with a message in Catalan accusing Elon Musk of being an example of the exploitative bourgeoisie that impoverishes and leads to war:

Similarly, TV3 has given OJS a platform to denounce alleged "repressions" and "cuts to political rights" in Ripoll. As is well known, Orriols and their party are constant targets of criticism from the left and sympathetic media. However, the reality is that AC simply won the elections:

Only one side of the story

In this regard, TV3 gives a voice to those who denounce "ideological repression," but not to municipal authorities. Likewise, the public broadcaster hasn't reported on the clearly minor and anecdotal nature of the demonstrations that the left has organized in Ripoll. In fact, the organizers of these demonstrations published photos taken from very close up to make it look like there were more people:

This kind of situation only widens the gap between many citizens and the establishment, specifically the media establishment. In fact, if anything characterizes political groups like Aliança Catalana, it's that they organize their strategy outside traditional media. This only leads subsidized media to become an echo chamber for themselves and for the interests that fund them.

The proof lies in the use of minority groups to extend political confrontation to the field of communication. Years ago, during the "procés" decade, this served the separatism cause. Now, however, it serves the current political order, which holds the key to the money.