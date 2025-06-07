Xavier García Albiol emerges as a bulwark against Vox and Aliança Catalana

The Spanish political scene, particularly the Catalan one, is going through a moment of great complexity for traditional right-wing forces. While identitarian right-wing movements are gaining ground in different countries, in Catalonia, one figure stands out who has managed to keep control through a pragmatic discourse. This is Xavier García Albiol, mayor of Badalona.

His management and discourse represent an effective barrier against the rise of parties like Vox and Aliança Catalana, which embody the most identitarian and belligerent right. The secret to his success has been confronting reality directly and without subterfuge. The crisis facing the traditional right is precisely due to a disconnect with the real concerns of many citizens.

Among these, irregular immigration and its effects on society stand out, starting with insecurity. These concerns have been capitalized on by identitarian parties, which have grown at the expense of systemic parties. In this context, Albiol has managed to connect with the daily reality of his neighbors to the point of achieving an absolute majority.

An essential voice in PP

In a recent interview with the SER network, Albiol acknowledged that he shares some concerns with Vox and Aliança Catalana, especially the need for effective immigration control. However, he distances himself from their discourses when these "point to people because of their nationality." Nevertheless, the mayor insists that "not everyone can fit in Spain."

This discourse is an attempt to balance PP's moderate vocation with the real concerns of citizens. Otherwise, Albiol's discourse on security and immigration is almost identical to Vox's. In fact, mayor Albiol stands out for clearly pointing out the nationality of repeat offenders operating in Badalona.

Beyond the nuances and statements, what PP has in Albiol is proof that it's never a good idea to be a hostage to other people's ideological debates. That is, to play on the opponent's field, which is what PP often tends to do, being more focused on management. Even more: Albiol is proof of the importance of keeping a consistent discourse over time even if it doesn't offer immediate results.

Because, as many will remember, it took Albiol years to reach an absolute majority with his discourse. He was the first in Badalona to emphasize immigration and insecurity with that controversial "let's clean up Badalona" campaign. This campaign, by the way, was the idea of the man who years later would become President Pedro Sánchez's right-hand man: Iván Redondo.