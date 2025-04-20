Islamism Kills 52 Christians in Africa: The 'Genocide' the Left 'Forgets'

Just a week ago, on Palm Sunday, Plateau State in Nigeria was the scene of a violent attack by Islamist groups against Christians. An attack that resulted in a tragic toll of 52 dead, mostly farmers linked to Christianity. Additionally, another 22 people were injured in the assaults carried out by jihadist groups. The attacks also caused the destruction of 383 homes and forced thousands of people to flee their homes in search of safety.

This attack is one of the deadliest recorded in recent months in the region, which has been the scene of increasing violence linked to the conflict between Christian farming communities and Muslim Fulani herders. The violence has marked the northern region of Nigeria with bloody episodes, with a series of similar attacks in previous years.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condemnation of the attack and promised a firm response. He has ordered the country's security forces to locate those responsible and ensure they face exemplary punishment. However, the Christian communities in the north-central part of the country do not share the same optimism. These communities, victims of constant attacks, have expressed their frustration over the lack of effective action by the government. They have pointed out the impunity that, according to them, surrounds the Islamist militias responsible for the assaults.

This attack occurs in the same area that, during the past Christmas holidays, was the scene of the well-known Christmas Massacre, where more than 300 Christians were killed. Since that fateful episode, the attacks against these communities have not ceased, leading humanitarian organizations to warn of an alarming escalation in religious and ethnic persecution affecting the region.

Silence of the Left and Mainstream Media

Despite the seriousness of the events, international media have paid little attention to what happened in Plateau. The global left also remains silent in the face of such "genocide." A very different stance from the one they have regarding other conflicts such as Gaza.

Religious leaders and non-governmental organizations have denounced the global silence over the suffering of Christian victims in Nigeria, while the conflict between rural communities and Islamist armed groups continues to bleed the Sahel region.

Plateau State, which has already witnessed several violent episodes over the past years, now faces a new wave of terror, leaving behind a scene of devastation and massive displacement. The lack of security, the impunity affecting those responsible for the attacks, and the scant media coverage internationally have been a cause for concern both nationally and internationally.

The conflict, which has worsened over time, continues to fuel violence in Nigeria and affect the most vulnerable communities. The jihadist attacks, which have focused their attention on Christian villages, are exacerbating the division between communities, contributing to an atmosphere of fear and hopelessness. With the lack of clear and effective responses, the region remains mired in a cycle of violence that seems to have no end.