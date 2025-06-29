They raise the first minaret in a Catalan village since the Middle Ages

The town of Seròs, in the Lérida region, has inaugurated the first Muslim minaret since the Middle Ages. This construction is part of the new mosque that replaces the old one on Rosari Street. According to reports, it symbolizes the return of an architectural element that had been characteristic in the area during the Muslim presence.

The construction of the minaret, in a symbolic location at the foot of the ruins of the medieval castle of Seròs, takes the town back to a very distant past. Joan Ramon González, a local archaeologist, highlighted the historical importance of the minaret, noting that since the Middle Ages, none had been erected in the Baix Segre region. "This architectural element is a symbol of the coexistence between cultures and religions that took place in the area for centuries," González explained.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, the new mosque, located on Costa Street, includes a modern structure that houses two large prayer halls. As expected, gender segregation will be applied: one hall for men and another for women. The building also incorporates artistic details that evoke Islamic tradition and the region's history.

Despite the limitation on its use, the minaret stands as a landmark in the Seròs landscape, contrasting with the silhouette of the Nativitat church. Seròs's mayor, Josep Antoni Romia, emphasized that this limitation on the use of the minaret hasn't caused controversy. According to the mayor, this had already been clearly communicated from the beginning of the project.

Cultural tensions

Although it falls within an architectural and cultural reality, this situation is very revealing of the social change taking place in Catalonia. As is well known, with a minimal native population, immigration is what guarantees the birth rate. In Catalonia's case, there is a prominent Muslim community of Moroccan origin, the largest in Spain.

However, this isn't free from constant cultural tensions at different levels, starting with misogynistic or educational practices. In fact, just a few days ago it was reported that the Generalitat had intervened in the Salt mosque due to physical punishments of minors.