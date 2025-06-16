Social media laugh at Jaume Asens's latest adventure in Egypt and his team’s

Jaume Asens's latest international adventure with his friends has ended with an unexpected twist that has sparked laughter on social media. The activists, who had traveled to Egypt for the "March for Gaza," thought they were carrying out an act of bravery. However, what they didn't expect was that the Egyptian authorities, much less tolerant than the West, would decide to give them a rather harsh lesson.

The reaction of the Egyptian government was relentless: 400 foreign activists were detained and their passports confiscated. The final destination for all of them was the same: Cairo Airport, from where they were deported to their countries of origin. All this happened in the city of Ismailiya, just a step from the border with Gaza, when the protesters tried to cross the bridge to reach Rafah:

What the organizers of the march didn't know is that Egypt, a country with much more restrictive policies, wasn't going to allow an act of this nature outside official channels. The Egyptian government itself had previously warned that marches wouldn't be tolerated without express permission, something the organizers hadn't requested. In any case, it was no surprise that Egypt, like many other Muslim countries, supports Israel.

| ACN

Social media unleash humor

Humor quickly arrived on social media. Users didn't miss the chance to mock the situation. Some users compared Asens and company's march to the "Idiots Around the World" shows.

Others pointed out that the protesters apparently thought Egypt would welcome them with open arms as if they were at a peace festival. "Wow, poor things, they thought the bad guys were the Jews and that Egypt would welcome them with open arms... Fools!" was one of the most ironic comments.

Others laughed at the comparison of the activists to an "Estrella Damm commercial for subsidized parasitic wokism," while some criticized Asens's stance, accusing him of having a "white savior complex," while lamenting the lack of serious work in his political agenda.