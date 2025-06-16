A stabbing in Badalona raises concerns about the dangers of squatting in Catalonia

A stabbing that occurred this Sunday in an occupied property in Badalona has sparked alarm over the rise in violence linked to illegal occupation in Catalonia. The victim, a man of Spanish nationality, suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the lung. The incident took place in a former bank branch, currently occupied, in the Torner neighborhood. A few days ago, the lifeless body of a man had already been found in an event that was initially ruled out as homicide.

The attack, which is under investigation, has highlighted the risks posed by the proliferation of occupations in the region. Although authorities haven't revealed the motive behind the assault, the incident underscores that occupations are hotbeds of insecurity. These are known as "criminal comfort zones."

This incident is part of a particularly violent weekend in Catalonia, which has witnessed several stabbings and knife attacks. In Papiol, for example, a man was assaulted after an altercation in a bar. In L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, other violent confrontations occurred, reflecting a climate of growing insecurity in the region.

| ACN

Albiol's fight against insecurity

Although Badalona has experienced an overall decrease in crime, violent incidents related to occupation and crime are still a reality. Badalona's mayor, Xavier García Albiol, has stated that, although crime data have improved, he will continue to take "forceful" measures, especially in the areas most affected by crimes related to occupation.

The PP leader in Badalona has defended the need to strengthen police presence on the streets and coordinate with other security forces to address this phenomenon. He has also emphasized the importance of amending legislation to combat repeat offenses.

In theory, those legislative amendments have already begun their journey in the Congress of Deputies. Meanwhile, the Govern announced several measures such as increasing the number of Mossos or courts. However, for now, the results of all these decisions are slow to appear, and in the meantime, citizens suffer the consequences.