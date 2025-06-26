The Consell de la República calls to 'rise up' at an event with twenty people

Procesismo has once again shown its unstoppable process of decline. After the failed ANC rally against King Felipe VI in Montserrat, now it was Consell de la República's turn. The entity close to Waterloo, chaired by Jordi Domingo, barely managed to gather about twenty people at an event in Arbúcies.

Consell de la República's president, Jordi Domingo, led on Tuesday the commemorative event for the 25th anniversary of Avinguda dels Països Catalans in Arbúcies (Girona). The photos of the event speak for themselves.

The low attendance contrasts with the epic tone of the message. The president of the entity called to "stand up" and "rise again" to "fight for a free Catalonia." Despite having gathered only a handful of loyalists, Jordi Domingo said that "now is the time to encourage those who are discouraged."

Procesismo has always lived in a parallel universe, creating its own reality or shaping it as they please. This is the best example of how procesistas live with their backs to reality. They call for rebellion despite having lost the support of their social base long ago.

Jordi Domingo, another failure of Puigdemont

Jordi Domingo and Lluís Llach are two sides of the same coin. Two figures close to Puigdemont, through whom Junts's president has tried to control the civic entities of the separatism movement. Two figures who reached their positions with the intention of regaining social strength, but who are accelerating the process of decomposition of the separatism movement.

Consell de la República was a body created by Carles Puigdemont with the intention of being a parallel government in exile. When the Procés failed and many realized the deception, a wave of resignations began.

The crisis of Consell broke out due to accusations of corruption and the suppression of the legislative body by Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comín. The authoritarian turn, coinciding with Puigdemont's pact with PSOE, accelerated the decomposition of the project.

Waterloo tried to redirect the situation by calling elections, which were won by Puigdemont's chosen candidate, Jordi Domingo. But his bet has turned out to be another failure. Just like Lluís Llach's ANC, Consell not only fails to grow but also generates more disaffection.

Tired of procesismo

"It's obvious September 11 is coming and they're struggling to sell T-jerseys," says an ironic comment on CdR's post on X. "Out with procesismo, just leave already," says another, less subtle one. "It's pathetic," exclaims another, and asks Catalans to "stop subsidizing this procesista racket."

"The image is pathetic," notes a user on X about Consell's event in Arbúcies. "You are pitiful," says a scathing comment, "go home and stop embarrassing us like this." Many wonder if "you don't see the image you're projecting," and "pathetic" and "regrettable" are the most repeated words.

The comments reflect the exhaustion with procesismo and its empty rhetoric.