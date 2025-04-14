Ask ERC to Wish Easter Just as They Wish Muslim Holidays

A user named Josep Carceller has posed a clever question on social media. With a double political intention, Carceller asked if anyone knows whether ERC has already wished a Happy Easter "or do they only wish Muslim holidays." Meanwhile, users have also joined in on the irony.

"We're waiting for the priest's sermon..." some said, referring to Junqueras. Others, however, took the 'woke' irony further by saying that ERC will, in any case, congratulate some astronomical phenomenon. "They'll invent some semi-spring solstice," they said:

These comments refer to ERC's curious Christmas greeting from last year. As many will remember, instead of a normal greeting, the Republicans wished a "winter solstice". Besides asking for parades of Wise Women, the presence of Mama Noel, or a feminist advent calendar.

The Comparative Grievance

This wouldn't go beyond an anecdote if it weren't for the fact that ERC's attitude and that of other woke parties highlights a comparative grievance with political results. Because just as many remember the "winter solstice," they also remember that ERC has never hesitated to wish Muslim holidays.

If ERC has problems talking about "Christmas," they have none talking about "Ramadan." In the past, this has landed ERC in curious problems and controversies. On one occasion, ERC had to remove from social media a Ramadan greeting that segregated by gender.

Similarly, ERC has not commented on the recent data on female genital mutilation in Catalonia. According to the Department of Interior itself, there have been more than 120 attempts at mutilation in Catalonia over the last ten years. And this only refers to the cases that the administration has been aware of.

In any case, these situations reflect that Catalan wokism has less and less social traction. This was reflected in the latest regional elections in Catalonia. The question is whether wokism will withstand another term under the protection of the tripartite with the PSC.