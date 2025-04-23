Public Censors an Opinion Piece Critical of Trans Ideology

The newspaper Público has banned an opinion article by the columnist Barbijaputa critical of trans ideology. The article defended as a feminist victory the decision of the British justice to exclude trans people from female quotas. This pioneering ruling opens the doors to the expulsion of trans people from spaces reserved for women, for example in sports.

| BBC

This has opened a legitimate debate about the impact of trans ideology on women's struggle for equality. As well as the fact that trans people can benefit from the rights won by women after decades of struggle.

But the newspaper Público has decided to cancel this article, preventing the expression of one part of this debate. Paradoxically, the same newspaper published a special in 2023 about censorship in the 21st century. That same year, the media in question received 372,000 euros in institutional advertising from the Generalitat of Catalonia.

Barbijaputa Denounces Público's Censorship

According to the affected party, after five years of weekly collaboration with Público, the newspaper has censored her article critical of the trans lobby. The media not only refused to publish the article but did so without explaining why. It seems that trans ideology remains a red line in the political and media forums of a certain left.

"For the first time in my life, a column is withheld without explanations, they stop answering my emails and treat me as if they don't know me," explains the columnist. She finally received a communication confirming that her article had been rejected. But they then asked her to delete the messages from her social media where she denounced the situation.

Barbijaputa considers that they wanted to censor content about feminism and "my right to express myself." That's why she has decided to publish the banned article on her own. An article with an unequivocal title, "Why the Ruling in the UK Is a Feminist Victory."

The Censored Article

For Barbijaputa, the ruling is a victory "for all those who, despite institutional media hostility, have argued" the fight against the trans lobby. She claims that trans activism has attacked feminists again after this ruling. They accuse them of having no reasons, of sowing hatred, and of being transphobic.

| AP

The columnist considers the ruling a victory for feminism "because it recognizes something that feminism has been denouncing for a long time." That is, "women exist as a class oppressed by their sex, not by their identity." She insists that "identity doesn't constitute who you are but the material reality and your biology."

Her article is very critical of trans ideology, for considering "that female sex doesn't matter." She warns that feminism is being attacked by "a neoliberal ideology" that "deactivates critical thinking" with "simplified, seemingly irrefutable messages." She adds that these lobbies force you to side with trans activism, or else you are a fascist or against human rights.

Finally, she recalls that "feminists don't want to take away rights from trans people" as that lobby suggests. And that the ruling "doesn't unprotect" trans people, but "protects the political and legal meaning of woman."