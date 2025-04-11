Mossos Will Provide Escort to Sílvia Orriols Due to Risk of Islamist Attack

The Mossos d'Esquadra have activated a personalized escort device for Sílvia Orriols. The decision is made following an increased risk detected by the General Information Commission of the force. These agents are the professionals responsible, among other things, for assessing threats to political leaders and public figures.

The police protection responds to recent public statements by Orriols, who has openly declared herself as "Islamophobic" from the beginning. In particular, her interventions on Islam and Muhammad have caused a great stir among the Muslim community. According to police sources, these expressions have circulated widely on social media and digital media.

| EP

The Mossos, therefore, consider that the current risk is sufficient to justify the escort. The security analysis includes previous threats, her growing media visibility, and the forcefulness of her discourse.

Before this, the leader of Aliança Catalana had already received threats and rejected police protection. However, the increased threat level has forced the activation of new measures. As is already the case with figures like Ignacio Garriga or Presidents Illa and Rull, these actions will affect her environment and movements.

Although no attack has occurred, the authorities keep the alert level. The goal is to prevent incidents through a preventive strategy. This protection will be kept as long as the current risk level persists and will include counter-surveillance measures.

| Europa Press

Catalonia and Radical Islamism

As is known, Catalonia is one of the centers of anti-terrorist activity in southern Europe. For example, the region concentrates the majority of Spain's intelligence activity, as well as 80% of the Salafist prayer rooms. Not to mention, the last Islamist attack, the one on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, originated in Ripoll, Orriols's electoral stronghold.

Catalonia has a particular problem with radical Islamism due to a basic factor. It is here, proportionally, the largest Muslim community in all of Spain. In particular, two nationalities stand out: Moroccans and Pakistanis.

Finally, it should be remembered that not only political figures are threatened. The Mossos agents themselves are a target for terrorists. A few months ago, the General Information Commission detected serious threats against the agents and other law enforcement bodies.