Ignacio Garriga Celebrates His Legal Victory After 'Months of Slander and Attacks'

The Prosecutor's Office has dismissed the complaint against the president of Vox's parliamentary group in Catalonia, Ignacio Garriga, for alleged irregular payments. The senior prosecutor of Catalonia sees no evidence that the payments made by Garriga with the credit card assigned by Parliament to his group were unrelated to the party's activities. This puts an end to a false complaint that fueled attacks by subsidized media on the Vox leader and his party.

| Vox

Ignacio Garriga himself has celebrated the judicial decision, calling for a retraction from the media that participated in his lynching. He claims to have been a victim of "many months of slander and attacks on my honor with the aim of damaging Vox."

He celebrates that the "truth ends up prevailing," but predicts that more attacks will come. Even so, he warns that they will not take "a single step back."

Vox's secretary general has received much support through comments on his X post. They encourage him to keep going and also lament that the weapon of his opponents to silence him is "defamation" and "slander."

Justice Dismantles the False Complaint Against Garriga

The complaint came from former Vox deputy in Parliament Isabel Lázaro, who accused Garriga of irregular payments amounting to 105,568 euros. According to the false complaint, Garriga had used the chamber's credit card for personal expenses.

She also accused deputies Ignacio Garriga and Joan Garriga of billing the parliamentary group 85,730 euros for "fictitious services" representing their positions. The prosecutor's office recalls that Parliament's Board had already checked these deputies' payments without noticing any irregularity. Moreover, the payments were brought to the attention of the chamber's competent bodies.

Despite all this and the lack of evidence, the subsidized media in Catalonia launched against Vox leaders in Catalonia. Now that it has been proven that the complaint was false, Ignacio Garriga calls for a retraction that will most likely never come.

This increases Vox's perception of being the target of a smear campaign to curb its growth in the polls. They believe that their denunciation of illegal immigration and the Islamization of Catalonia bothers the powers that be, who try to silence them in every way.