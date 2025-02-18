Gemma Nierga and Ricard Ustrell's Lies to Discredit Vox and Sílvia Orriols

This Monday we had two interviews that have shown that the Catalan media establishment doesn't mind using lies to reinforce their narrative.

On one hand, Gemma Nierga interviewed Júlia Calvet from Vox on the TVE program Café de Ideas. Meanwhile, Ricard Ustrell did the same with Sílvia Orriols from Aliança Catalana on La Mañana de Catalunya.

What common element did the two interviews have? The lies used by the respective interviewers to try to dismantle their guests' discourse.

That two journalists from public media (and therefore we pay their salaries) take sides is already quite questionable. Especially when they don't do it with other politicians. In fact, Monday's interviews seemed more like police interrogations than interviews.

The serious thing is that they resorted to lies to try to dismantle their guests' discourse. Something they wouldn't dare to do with other politicians. In any case, it's curious to see how those who claim to want to combat disinformation use the card of disinformation to reinforce their narrative. A narrative that, by the way, is increasingly less sustainable. In fact, it is sustained thanks to public money.

Today I bring you 3 examples of 3 lies told by Nierga and Ustrell to try to discredit Vox and Aliança Catalana, but that only served to discredit themselves.