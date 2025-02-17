Catalunya Ràdio Breaks the Sanitary Cordon on Orriols and It Backfires

This Monday, Ricard Ustrell interviewed Sílvia Orriols on Matí de Catalunya Ràdio. In doing so, he broke the media blackout that Catalan public media are applying to Aliança Catalana.

Catalunya Ràdio, therefore, has done what media like E-Notícies have been doing for more than a year. Which is nothing other than treating a legal political force as just another party, one that can run in elections with complete normality and that, in the case of Aliança Catalana, has been voted for by 120,000 Catalans.

The issue is that Ricard Ustrell's plan backfired. One of the most woke journalists in the Catalan media landscape prepared an interview to try to expose Sílvia Orriols. But, surely, what he achieved is the opposite effect: for Aliança Catalana to gain several thousand more votes.

If you don't want to watch the entire interview, which lasts more than half an hour, in this video I give you a quick summary of how Silvia Orriols outmaneuvered Ricard Ustrell. We also discuss the reasons for the decision to interview Orriols and how the mayor of Ripoll exposed the host of Matí de Catalunya Ràdio.