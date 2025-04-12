PSC Govern Opens a New Stage of the Legislature with the Absorption of CUP

This week, what seemed impossible until now has been accomplished: the CUP's support for the "right-wing" and "Spanish nationalist" government of PSC. The broad progressive front (PSC, ERC, Comuns, and CUP) has agreed on two important measures. The decree-law to regulate rents and a motion to sanction municipalities that refuse to register people without a fixed residence.

The absorption of the CUP allows PSC to expand its parliamentary majority and opens a new phase of the legislature marked by ideological polarization. On one side, the left-wing front (PSC, ERC, Comuns, and CUP) and on the other, the right-wing (Junts, PP, Vox, and AC).

It should be remembered that Salvador Illa came to the presidency of the Generalitat with the promise of a cross-cutting government with an open hand. This implied arithmetic variability with all formations, with only two exceptions. The preference toward ERC and Comuns, on one hand, and the veto to Vox and Aliança Catalana, on the other.

PSC Opens a New Legislature

Two factors have mainly contributed to the change of course for PSC. On one hand, the ideological polarization that has been increasing during these first months of the legislature. On the other hand, Illa's instability, cornered by several crises, without budgets, and constantly blackmailed by his partners.

In this context, Salvador Illa had two options. Rely on PP and Junts to approve the accounts and strengthen himself in the center, or strengthen the alliance with the left to broaden the base of his government. In the end, he decided to copy President Pedro Sánchez and transfer "sanchismo" to Catalonia.

A new legislature now begins with PSC committed to the far left, which will try to impose its economic and social model on the Govern. A new phase in which the right is definitively isolated, without the ability to influence. And divided between the nationalist right (Junts and AC) and the constitutionalist right (PP and Vox).

Illa's Dilemmas

PSC found itself with the difficult mission of wanting to occupy the center without a sufficient majority (42 deputies) and a highly polarized Parliament. In the end, it had to choose a side, and it opted for the left. But that poses serious dilemmas from now on.

PSC presented itself in the elections defending a model of order, which can now be called into question due to its complicity with the CUP. Just a month ago, the CUP encouraged riots in Salt and attacks against the police. Now PSC allies with them while still defending a hard line against crime.

The socialists have also bought into the left's mental framework and narrative about the housing problem. This is also leading to a blatant contradiction. On one hand, it votes with ERC, Comuns, and CUP in favor of sanctioning municipalities that refuse to register squatters. But on the other hand, it supports PP's motion to evict squatters within 24 hours.

Coalition of Losers

It is also possible that PSC has conceded with the housing decree purely for parliamentary tactics. For the Govern, it was essential to shore up the support of ERC and Comuns to obtain the necessary credit supplement to govern without budgets. The Comuns had threatened to break definitively if their housing measures were not approved.

The Govern's legs trembled, and it ended up conceding, incorporating the CUP into its progressive coalition. After a few difficult weeks with several crises on the table (Rodalies, tariffs, DGAIA, insecurity), the Govern manages to catch its breath.

But tying itself to ERC, the Comuns, and the CUP can have its costs in the long run. Especially because they are the three formations that lost the most votes in the last elections and have the worst expectations for the next ones. Illa manages to stabilize his government, but at the cost of mortgaging his government and tying his fate to a coalition of losers.