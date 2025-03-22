A panelist from RAC1 proposes easing the entry of Moroccans into Spain.

Despite the problems facing Catalonia, feel-goodism continues to run rampant in the media subsidized by the Generalitat. RAC1, and especially the program El Món de Jordi Basté, is a reference in this regard. Its microphones often give voice to journalists and experts who spread the most unrestrained woke theories.

The award for the "wokada" of the week goes to journalist Tian Riba, a regular contributor to the station. He is also a well-known figure in Catalonia, having been the director and presenter of several TV3 programs. He is also a columnist for El Nacional, another subsidized outlet.

| RAC1

In the midst of the immigration debate on Jordi Basté's program, Tian Riba made a daring proposal. "The problem of illegal immigration of Moroccans begins just when they are required to have a visa to enter the country. Perhaps if they had fewer difficulties entering, all these problems would disappear," he stated.

At a time when European countries are strengthening their borders in the face of the migratory wave, Tian Riba proposes removing barriers like the Schengen area. He also reproduces one of the typical arguments of feel-goodism. "No one leaves their country because they don't like living there, so if their countries worked, they wouldn't need to come."

Flood of Criticism for This Commentator

Jordi Basté and his commentators have long trivialized the issue of immigration, but some theories never cease to surprise. As expected, this intervention by Tian Riba has sparked many comments. They accuse them of living off Catalan taxpayers while speaking lightly and taking people for fools.

"Hypocritical cynics who are getting rich with our money defending the destruction of the country and demographic replacement," says Robert on X. Víctor recalls that Tian Riba lives in one of the localities with the highest per capita income in Catalonia. This is a constant; the preachers of feel-goodism always seem to live detached from the problems.

Many Catalans are tired of commentators who live in affluent areas giving lessons on immigration with a pretended moral superiority. They also consider it irresponsible to send these messages during the ongoing migration crisis in Spain and Catalonia.