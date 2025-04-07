Tension Grows Among Housing Unions in Catalonia

For the left, the housing problem is more of a political issue than an economic one. Their main interest is to capitalize on social discontent that is on track to become the main axis of Catalan politics. As history doesn't rhyme, but it does repeat, we are now witnessing what we already experienced in the years following the 2008 crisis.

After the 2008 crisis, different progressive-leaning labor organizations capitalized on the mortgage problem. It was the era of activist Colau, the famous "dación en pago," and ultimately, the gestation of 15M. In other words, a time of economic problems that the left capitalizes on to boost careers that, in the long run, dissolve in their promises.

For now, the situation looks very similar. The real estate problem has shifted from mortgages (credit) to rent, and housing unions are demanding maximalist measures. Among these, expropriation, price caps by decree, and even a rent strike stand out. What is also not lacking is the classic internal division of the left.

| Europa Press

Two Unions, Two Discourses

But in the absence of specifying all these measures, the different housing unions have already started throwing their darts. Within the movement, there are two sectors. The first is the Sindicat de Llogateres, more aligned with the Comuns, and the second is the Socialist Housing Union, in the orbit of the CUP.

As everyone can clearly see, the leader of the first union, Carme Arcarazo, is making efforts to become the new Ada Colau. This already opens a rift between both sectors. The spokesperson for the Socialist Union, Marina Parés, launched the first dart next weekend: "the unions won't be the electoral springboard for a new Ada Colau":

The union more aligned with the CUP is not currently interested in promoting particular leaderships. On the contrary, their interest is in circulating an ideological environment around the idea that "housing is not a business." This explains why another slogan they defended this Saturday was that "the fight for housing is the fight for socialism."

For now, the real estate problem has only just landed. Meanwhile, parallel to these protests and internal divisions, the Govern has launched a very ambitious public housing plan. But the truth is that, for the moment, interventionism in the market has only withdrawn more supply.