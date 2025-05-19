More problems for Junts: a poll indicates an electoral shift in Barcelona

A recent internal survey triggered nerves in Junts, which has been in free fall for months. According to this survey conducted by one of the parties with representation in Parliament, Junts is the party that falls the most. Carles Puigdemont's group would lose between six and eight deputies, and PSC would increase its lead to thirteen.

| Agencia

These are bad news for the post-convergents, sunk by the general crisis of processism, an exhausted leadership, and an erratic ideological shift. Added to this is the tough competition with Aliança Catalana.

A new survey by Electomanía for Metrópoli on the municipal elections in Barcelona confirms Junts's debacle. The group now led by Jordi Martí would lose three councilors while PSC would comfortably win the elections. This new survey confirms Junts's collapse, which drags a serious trust issue.

Collboni snatches the first place from Junts

The survey indicates an electoral turnaround in Barcelona, where Xavier Trias won the last elections with 11 deputies over PSC's 10 and Comuns's 9. Collboni's PSC would now be the most voted force, with a comfortable 25% and two more councilors. Junts, now without Trias, would drop to 18.5% and lose three councilors.

Ada Colau's formation would keep the third place with one less councilor and one point behind Junts. The survey also confirms ERC's debacle, which would go from five to four councilors in Barcelona. This would leave them with the same deputies as PP and a technical tie, with 9.9% for the republicans and 9.2% for the populars.

Vox would practically repeat the same result as in 2023, and keep its two seats in the Barcelona city council. CUP would return to the Barcelona council with two representatives, while Aliança Catalana would be left at the gates.

Problems for Junts

The survey confirms the problems that Junts has been dragging for months in Barcelona. The farewell of Xavier Trias, whose victory was based on his personal charisma, has plunged the party into a desert crossing. In their attempt to erode Collboni's government at all costs, they have even joined forces with Comuns.

| Europa Press

The loss of Trias's charisma and this erratic drift of the party would explain the loss of support indicated by the surveys. The electoral turnaround in Barcelona would be a severe blow to the national strategy. It should not be forgotten that Carles Puigdemont was elected president in October with the hope of relaunching Junts's project.

The defeat in Barcelona would deepen the loss of votes and territorial power. But moreover, it would be a severe setback in their particular struggle with the socialists a year before the next Catalan elections.

The survey, on the other hand, triggers euphoria in a PSC that would consolidate its hegemonic position in Catalonia. Collboni's triumph would pave the way for a more comfortable victory for Salvador Illa in the 2028 regional elections.