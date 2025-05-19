Vic and Manresa lead the rise of insecurity in Catalonia in 2025

It will be about two years since the debate on insecurity exploded in Catalonia. That was one of the axes of the last regional elections. The most affected were ERC, Comuns, and CUP, who tried to downplay the rise of insecurity. It was the time when former councilor Elena insisted on the "perceptions" and the narrative of the "far right".

Since then, insecurity has left the realm of perceptions to settle into what it always was: a reality confirmed by data. Proof of this is the toughening of PSC's discourse on this matter. In the case of the socialists, we have seen everything from applauding deportations to organizing massive Mossos operations.

The immediate translation of this has been a deployment of security measures that, for the moment, yields rather modest results. In any case, the political activity of Govern has been set in motion. There are, for example, the Daga plan, support for legal reforms against repeat offenses, or the speech by Major Trapero.

| Europa Press

If we look at the most recent data from the Ministry of the Interior, a slight overall improvement is observed. Between March 2024 and 2025, conventional crime has fallen by 4.1% in Catalonia as a whole. However, this data doesn't reflect the municipal diversity, which is the true shell of the insecurity problem.

The situation in Vic and Manresa

Among the municipalities of Catalonia, there are some that not only do not improve but worsen significantly, reinforcing their previous trends. The clearest cases are those of Manresa and Vic, which see an increase in conventional crime of 7.7% and 9.6%, respectively.

In Manresa, thefts have risen by 27.7%, while vehicle thefts have fallen significantly (-188.9%). Likewise, in drug trafficking (-85.7%) and crimes against sexual freedom (-40%), there are also very notable improvements. In total terms, there is an increase of 4.6% in criminal offenses.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

In Vic, on the other hand, thefts improve (-8.4%), but there is a significant rise in burglaries (+29%). However, in drug trafficking, Vic experiences an unbelievable increase of 400%, and in vehicle thefts of 200%. On the other hand, there is also a notable rise of 28.6% in crimes against sexual freedom.

These data show that the problem of insecurity in Catalonia is multifaceted and also geographically distributed. Just as it heavily penalized the previous ERC Govern, insecurity can penalize the tripartite. The key lies in controlling demographic flows and legal reforms, such as that of repeat offenses, which is still not effective.