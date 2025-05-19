Pedro Sánchez clings to the burning nail of Palestine and not even the left follows him.

Without budgets, with the legislature in limbo, polls against him, and increasingly questioned internally, Pedro Sánchez desperately seeks international prominence. The President of the Government knows that on the international stage, nothing polarizes more than the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Support for the Palestinian cause strengthens his position as a bastion against the international far-right.

Sánchez once led the European diplomatic front in defense of Palestine, but his role was diluted after the ceasefire. Now he returns to the charge and takes advantage of the Eurovision controversy to once again launch a diplomatic offensive.

Sánchez knows that Palestine stirs passions among the left, and that is precisely what he needs to regain momentum. The reality is that, cornered by corruption and without parliamentary stability, his situation is critical. Not even the left buys into his Palestinian narrative anymore, pointing out his hypocrisy and double standards.

Diplomatic crisis with Tel Aviv

Sánchez sparked a diplomatic conflict with Tel Aviv by calling Israel a "genocidal state" last week in Congress. The controversy coincided with a surprising announcement by the Spanish president at the Arab League summit in Baghdad, Iraq. Sánchez will question the international community about the legality of the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.

"Spain will bring a proposal to the United Nations Assembly for the International Court of Justice to rule on Israel's compliance with its international obligations regarding humanitarian aid access in Gaza."

This was expressed by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. Israel insists that those who violated the peace agreement were the Hamas terrorists, by not releasing the hostages. Sánchez continues with his offensive, siding with Palestine and further deteriorating the diplomatic relationship with Israel.

It should be remembered that just a year ago Pedro Sánchez recognized the State of Palestine and opened an unprecedented diplomatic crisis. Since then, there has been no Israeli ambassador in Spain, and relations are broken. Sánchez takes another step by trying to involve the UN and the international criminal court in favor of Palestine and against Israel.

Not even his partners take him seriously

Despite Sánchez's efforts to lead the pro-Palestinian cause in the West, not even his partners take him seriously. Podemos asks Pedro Sánchez why, if Israel is a genocidal state, he continues to trade arms with them. From the left, many sectors see the government's hypocrisy on the issue of Palestine.

Among other things, because Sánchez remains a strategic partner of Morocco, which is one of the main allies of the Israeli cause. This adds to the PSOE's "betrayal" of the Sahrawi cause. This confirms the erratic strategy of the government in international action.

On one hand, he champions the Palestinian cause, and on the other, he does business with a strategic ally of Israel and oppressor of another Arab state. At least that's how the left sees it, which Sánchez wants to seduce with his new offensive against Israel. It should also be noted that Sánchez embarked on this path alone without considering the division this issue generates among his partners.

Alone in a suicidal diplomatic front and without internal support to climb in the polls, things look really bleak for Sánchez. Not even Palestine seems like it will serve to captivate the left. His move could leave Spain more isolated internationally.