Alejandro Fernández (PP) Exposes the Hypocrisy of the Govern with Nuclear Power

The PP has brought the debate on nuclear power plants to the Parliament of Catalonia, which is being discussed these days in the Congress of Deputies. The People's Party has presented a non-binding proposal for Spain to maintain its nuclear park. They want to prevent the imminent dismantling of nuclear power plants, agreed upon by Pedro Sánchez's government in 2019.

| Consejo de Seguridad Nacional

The debate has reached the parliamentary headquarters of Catalonia, a region that still maintains a high degree of dependence on nuclear energy. In fact, Junts has supported the People's Party's proposal, noting that one in three Catalans consumes nuclear energy. Alejandro Fernández, leader of the Catalan People's Party, portrayed the hypocrisy of the Generalitat Government this morning in the Parliament session.

'Reckless Imprudence'

Alejandro Fernández accused the current government "and its predecessors" of an energy policy "as disastrous" as water management. To support his argument, he provided "some devastating data."

Such as "in Catalonia, only 13% of electricity comes from renewables, while the Spanish average is 52%." Or that "only 1.2% of photovoltaics and 1.2% of wind energy in Spain come from Catalonia." He also recalled that 56% of energy in Catalonia is nuclear.

The deputy reminded the President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, that "energy dependence on foreign sources costs Catalans ten billion euros annually."

For this reason, he considered it a "reckless imprudence" that "in the face of such a renewable catastrophe" they want to dismantle the nuclear plants. For Fernández, it is "a new manifestation of their culture of 'no' to everything."

He criticizes that "you say no to nuclear, but you end up saying no to renewables too." In contrast, the PP says "yes to both, because they are not mutually exclusive and we need both." He ended by warning Salvador Illa that "you are heading for disaster," and that "Catalonia needs a President, not a self-help therapy."

Salvador Illa Relies on EU Plans

Illa admitted that "things can be done better" with renewables, but he was optimistic about "some projects in the future." He was "sure" that "in three or four years we will make a leap forward."

Illa took the opportunity to align himself unequivocally with the EU's decarbonization policy. "More Merkel and less Trump," he stated. He added that "the future belongs to renewables" and that "fortunately, we live in a country that has sufficient natural resources."