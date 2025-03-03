Sink Puigdemont After Criticizing Alejandro Fernández and the 'chainsaw Clan'

With his popularity at rock bottom, Carles Puigdemont now stands as a scourge of the far right and a bastion of democracy in the world. In the background is his personal battle against Aliança Catalana, which is taking away a large number of votes from him.But his desperate tweets only highlight his loss of credibility and leadership.

| Europa Press

The president of Junts echoed the intervention of his party's deputy Isaac Padrós in Parliament. It was last Friday in the control commission of Catalan public media in Parliament. He emphasized respect for diversity “in a process of global change.”

He referred to a “process of dehumanization” with the rise of leaders like Donald Trump or Javier Milei. Puigdemont referred to his words. “I take this moment dedicated to the chainsaw clan and the raised arm,” he tweeted.

He was referring without naming him to Alejandro Fernández and his recent intervention in Parliament. He asked Salvador Illa to bring out the chainsaw, referring to the useless and duplicate organizations that represent a waste of more than one million euros each year.

That is what Carles Puigdemont refers to when he talks about the chainsaw clan. But once again it backfired on him.

Puigdemont's Wife and the Chainsaw

The president of Junts was reminded that his wife, Marcela Topor, continues to earn more than 6,000 euros a month for a program without an audience in the Legislature de Barcelona. “The one we should take the chainsaw to is your wife,” Ramon Audet replied to him.

The scandal of Marcela Topor, Puigdemont's wife, has been lingering for some time.

The Weekly Mag is a weekly program broadcast since 2018 on the Legislature de Barcelona's television. It is an entertainment and variety show entirely in English, designed to promote this language. Despite having only 12,000 viewers, the Legislature spends around 260,000 euros per season.

| La xarxa

Any program with this audience would have disappeared long ago. But Marcela Topor continues to earn 1,772.73 euros per broadcast. In fact, she was on the brink coinciding with her husband's legal troubles in 2023, but her program was renewed coinciding with the investiture agreements with PSOE in Madrid.

This year the program resumed after the latest agreement between Junts and PSOE for the omnibus decree. And it should be noted that the Legislature de Barcelona is firmly controlled by PSC. Coincidences?