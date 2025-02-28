Sílvia Orriols Exposes TV3 in Parliament

New friction between Sílvia Orriols and the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation (CCMA in Catalan). The leader of Aliança Catalana has always denounced the media blockade that TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio impose on her party. This Friday she struck back in the public media control committee in Catalonia's Parlament.

| ACN, en.e-noticies.cat, X / Twitter

The session included the appearance of the president of the CCMA, Rosa Romà, to present the corporation's diversity plan. Orriols took advantage of her speaking turn to refer to Beatrice Doudou, presenter of "324".

She recalled that, during an interview, the journalist "stated that if I governed she would lead a demonstration to block Diagonal Avenue." She pointed out that "this journalist hasn't passed the common phase of the corporation's editor selection process. (...) She was hired instead of those who did pass the phase and are on the list."

Orriols criticizes that "positive discrimination leaves the best-trained professionals in the sector without job opportunities." She laments that "talent no longer counts."

Additionally, she recalled that "according to their guidelines, no editor should publicly give opinion on politics or express their inclinations on social media." However, "we aren't aware that any measures have been taken in this regard."

More generally, Orriols referred to the "ideological diversity" that "seems to have no place" in the diversity plan presented by Romà. She accuses the Corporation of not guaranteeing free thought in the network's opinion spaces. "There are no commentators representing all the groups with representation in Parliament," she complained.

PP Denounces Lack of Control

During the session, PP criticized the lack of control over the management of public media in Catalonia. Specifically, it warned of the severe sanction Catalunya Ràdio is facing for having exceeded the advertising limit on several occasions. This infraction could result in a fine of 90,000 euros, which "won't be paid by the CCMA but by the Catalans."

The People's Party also denounced linguistic discrimination in public media "with the complicity of PSC." They criticize that on TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio Spanish is sidelined and that religious symbols aren't respected either.

For all this, PP considers that the diversity plan "is nothing but dead letter" since "they don't respect either linguistic diversity or religious plurality."