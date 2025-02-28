2 Out of Every 3 Residents Between 30 and 34 Years Old in Barcelona Are Foreigners
These are data from Idescat updated in 2024
The update of the demographic census in Barcelona has provided new data that once again opens the melon of demography in Catalonia. The city of Barcelona is currently a reflection of the multicultural model promoted for decades by political elites. According to figures from Idescat, two out of three people between 30 and 34 years old living in Barcelona are foreigners.
The statistic corresponds to the latest update from Idescat, dated January 2024. It allows for the analysis of demographics by segments of gender, age, and nationality. The age range that stands out the most is from 30 to 34 years old.
In this range, out of a total of 139,905 people, 44,480 were born in Catalonia, 9,492 in the rest of the State, and 85,933 abroad. Thus, the proportion between those born in Catalonia and foreigners is 31% to 61%. In just one year those born in Catalonia have decreased by two points (in 2023 they were 33%) and foreigners have increased by two points (in 2023 they were 54%).
The trend is similar in the immediately preceding and following age ranges. Of those aged 25-29, 36% were born in Catalonia while 57% are foreigners. Of those aged 35-39, 35% were born in Catalonia while 57% are foreigners.
In general, between 0 and 19 years old those born in Catalonia are an overwhelming majority (around 80% on average). Meanwhile in the 20 to 24 age range there is a 50-50 split and in the 25-29 range it shifts in favor of foreigners. From 25 to 45 years old foreigners are the majority, then there is a progressive recovery of those born in Catalonia.
by age and place of birth (January 2024)
Age
Catalonia
Rest
of Spain
Foreigner
Total
0-4
51,498
537
4,712
56,474
5-9
52,864
823
11,957
65,644
10-14
55,745
1,245
13,243
70,233
15-19
56,774
1,502
18,013
76,289
20-24
49,825
2,158
40,596
92,579
25-29
46,088
6,710
72,015
124,813
30-34
44,480
9,492
85,933
139,905
35-39
44,273
9,293
72,670
126 236
40-44
53,313
9,296
61,881
124,490
45-49
68,939
9,200
49,904
128,043
50-54
70,399
9,142
37,924
117,465
55-59
69,053
11,527
28,806
109,386
60-64
60,467
17,558
21,317
99,342
65-69
48,938
23,307
14,759
87,004
70-74
39,303
27,926
9,496
76,725
75-79
34,362
31,870
80-84
72,044
80-84
23 423
24,712
3,237
51,372
85 or more
33,054
32,215
2,622
67,891
Total
902,798
228,513
554,897
1,686,208
Source: Idescat
Barcelona is a large-scale reproduction of what is happening in Catalonia. Although in a less pronounced way, due to the influence of the interior regions, there is also a population shift among young people in Catalonia. Of 497,083 people, 245,649 were born in Catalonia, 25,136 in the rest of the State, and 226,298 abroad.
In total, in Barcelona 53% of the population is born in Catalonia compared to 32% born abroad. In Catalonia, out of 8,012,231 inhabitants, almost 5 million are born in Catalonia while two million are foreigners.
Accelerated Demographic Changes
The statistic reopens the debate on demography in Catalonia. The pro-independence parties, especially Junts and ERC, have promoted pro-immigration policies for years to reach the Catalonia of 8 million. Now the consequences are being noticed, for example with the progressive disappearance of Catalan.
The fact that the proportion of natives decreases and that of foreigners increases in the younger age ranges is crucial. Because the shift occurs precisely in the age of highest fertility. And the statistic says that while the fertility of natives decreases (barely 1 child per family), that of foreigners skyrockets (almost three children on average per family).
Therefore, not only are there more foreigners than Catalans in the younger age ranges but they reproduce at a faster rate. Almost double or triple. It is the basic principle of substitution, a phenomenon that is accelerating in recent years.
