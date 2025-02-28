2 Out of Every 3 Residents Between 30 and 34 Years Old in Barcelona Are Foreigners

The update of the demographic census in Barcelona has provided new data that once again opens the melon of demography in Catalonia. The city of Barcelona is currently a reflection of the multicultural model promoted for decades by political elites. According to figures from Idescat, two out of three people between 30 and 34 years old living in Barcelona are foreigners.

The statistic corresponds to the latest update from Idescat, dated January 2024. It allows for the analysis of demographics by segments of gender, age, and nationality. The age range that stands out the most is from 30 to 34 years old.

In this range, out of a total of 139,905 people, 44,480 were born in Catalonia, 9,492 in the rest of the State, and 85,933 abroad. Thus, the proportion between those born in Catalonia and foreigners is 31% to 61%. In just one year those born in Catalonia have decreased by two points (in 2023 they were 33%) and foreigners have increased by two points (in 2023 they were 54%).

The trend is similar in the immediately preceding and following age ranges. Of those aged 25-29, 36% were born in Catalonia while 57% are foreigners. Of those aged 35-39, 35% were born in Catalonia while 57% are foreigners.

In general, between 0 and 19 years old those born in Catalonia are an overwhelming majority (around 80% on average). Meanwhile in the 20 to 24 age range there is a 50-50 split and in the 25-29 range it shifts in favor of foreigners. From 25 to 45 years old foreigners are the majority, then there is a progressive recovery of those born in Catalonia.

Population census in Barcelona

by age and place of birth (January 2024) Age Catalonia Rest

of Spain Foreigner Total 0-4 51,498 537 4,712 56,474 5-9 52,864 823 11,957 65,644 10-14 55,745 1,245 13,243 70,233 15-19 56,774 1,502 18,013 76,289 20-24 49,825 2,158 40,596 92,579 25-29 46,088 6,710 72,015 124,813 30-34 44,480 9,492 85,933 139,905 35-39 44,273 9,293 72,670 126 236 40-44 53,313 9,296 61,881 124,490 45-49 68,939 9,200 49,904 128,043 50-54 70,399 9,142 37,924 117,465 55-59 69,053 11,527 28,806 109,386 60-64 60,467 17,558 21,317 99,342 65-69 48,938 23,307 14,759 87,004 70-74 39,303 27,926 9,496 76,725 75-79 34,362 31,870 80-84 72,044 80-84 23 423 24,712 3,237 51,372 85 or more 33,054 32,215 2,622 67,891 Total 902,798 228,513 554,897 1,686,208 Source: Idescat

Barcelona is a large-scale reproduction of what is happening in Catalonia. Although in a less pronounced way, due to the influence of the interior regions, there is also a population shift among young people in Catalonia. Of 497,083 people, 245,649 were born in Catalonia, 25,136 in the rest of the State, and 226,298 abroad.

In total, in Barcelona 53% of the population is born in Catalonia compared to 32% born abroad. In Catalonia, out of 8,012,231 inhabitants, almost 5 million are born in Catalonia while two million are foreigners.

Accelerated Demographic Changes

The statistic reopens the debate on demography in Catalonia. The pro-independence parties, especially Junts and ERC, have promoted pro-immigration policies for years to reach the Catalonia of 8 million. Now the consequences are being noticed, for example with the progressive disappearance of Catalan.

The fact that the proportion of natives decreases and that of foreigners increases in the younger age ranges is crucial. Because the shift occurs precisely in the age of highest fertility. And the statistic says that while the fertility of natives decreases (barely 1 child per family), that of foreigners skyrockets (almost three children on average per family).

Therefore, not only are there more foreigners than Catalans in the younger age ranges but they reproduce at a faster rate. Almost double or triple. It is the basic principle of substitution, a phenomenon that is accelerating in recent years.