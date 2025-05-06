Video | Alejandro Fernández's Golden Minute on the Left and Nuclear Power

"Where Does So Much Hatred for Nuclear Energy Come From". This is the question posed by the leader of the Catalan PP this afternoon in the monographic session on the blackout. His response has once again shown why Alejandro Fernández is currently the most prominent deputy in Parliament.

| Consejo de Seguridad Nacional

His intervention, lasting barely two minutes, has started to go viral on social media. Alejandro Fernández has once again portrayed the left, this time for their obsession against nuclear energy. The popular leader has been warning for months that closing nuclear plants is suicide because it condemns Catalonia to dependency and increased energy costs.

PP Defends the Deployment of Renewable Energies but Without Ending Nuclear Energy. For them, the blackout has shown that nuclear energy is essential to ensure energy stability. The session leaves this golden minute from the deputy from Tarragona.

Where the Hatred Comes From

To answer the question, Alejandro Fernández goes back to the 1960s of the last century, "when the former communist parties in democratic Europe had no choice but to accept that capitalism not only offered more freedom. It also offered a better quality of life to workers than the proletarian revolution, which not only deprived them of freedom but also starved them to death".

Fernández says that "then they had to reinvent themselves," and for that "they are masters". First, he said, they stopped calling themselves communists to define themselves as ecosocialists. Then they declared themselves staunch defenders of post-materialist values, essentially two, environmentalism and feminism.

"Although no one remembers a single woman with power in a communist politburo. It takes nerve. And it is known that no one has more nerve in life than an ecosocialist communist," he said. Not even Salvador Illa could contain a half-smile.

Ideological Rejection Leading to Disaster

Alejandro Fernández highlighted the "paradox" that "for decades the people responsible for the Chernobyl disaster financed anti-nuclear movements in democratic Europe while in Russia they turned the steppes into a radioactive desert".

He pointed out that the left remains stuck sixty years later in the same prejudices. Their nuclear rejection is ideological, he said, but also suicidal and leads Catalonia to disaster.