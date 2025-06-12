Sánchez distances himself from Cerdán and digs in both in the government and in PSOE

Neither resignation, nor a vote of confidence, nor stepping aside as party leader... Nothing at all. Faced with the avalanche of reports implicating his closest circle in alleged corruption cases, President Pedro Sánchez's response has been to dig in both in the Government and in PSOE.

The socialist leader has decided to throw Santos Cerdán under the bus. It was time to sacrifice his number two. He already did so with his previous right-hand man, José Luis Ábalos, and now it's the turn of the (until this Thursday) secretary of organization of PSOE. The firewall is getting closer and closer to the current president of the Government. But it doesn't matter. The "Saving Private Sánchez" operation is no longer even being hidden.

| Europa Press

According to the president of the Government, he "knew absolutely nothing" about Santos Cerdán's allegedly illegal maneuvers. "The disappointment is great," he repeated. "We shouldn't have trusted him." "I apologize." The message was clear: everyone here was in on it (allegedly), except me. Not only that. In addition, I'm the solution to everything.

The actions Sánchez will take to cover up the scandal

President Pedro Sánchez has emphasized that "I've asked" Santos Cerdán to resign when the UCO report was published. Cerdán, obedient, has complied and resigned both as secretary of organization and as a member of Congress. Because "PSOE always acts" when there are cases like this, Sánchez explained. He "has always worked for fair play and against corruption."

|

In addition, he has announced an "external audit" to determine the real state of PSOE's accounts. He also announced a restructuring of the party leadership at the next committee meeting to be held in early July. Obviously, he will remain at the head of the organization. Yes. The leader of the party in which alleged corruption ran rampant will be the same one who now brings order.

Resign? Early elections? Vote of confidence? No way. Better to attack PP

President Pedro Sánchez has made it clear that "there won't be an election call[in Spain]until 2027." Obviously, his intention is to run for re-election. "This isn't something that affects the Government," he justified. This way, he also distanced himself from the possibility of submitting to a vote of confidence in Congress. A possible scenario that was circulating this very Thursday afternoon.

What's more, the socialist leader has taken the opportunity to lash out at PP and Vox. He played the "fake news" card and complained that "this government is suffering a siege from the opposition," he justified. As if that weren't enough, he recalled that "PP went after police officers who were investigating their corruption."

In short, President Pedro Sánchez appeared weak and dejected. Whether it was mere theatrics or not, everyone will decide. What is clear is that even though the reports implicating his entire circle are increasingly compromising, he has decided to dig in. Both in the Government and in PSOE. Even though he's increasingly alone. After all, he trusts that, for now, Junts doesn't plan to join a possible motion of censure against him. Because Puigdemont's party has decided to prioritize their pardons and amnesties in exchange for continuing to support a president of the government increasingly tainted by alleged corruption cases involving his circle.