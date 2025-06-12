Junts swallows PSOE's alleged corruption and rules out a motion against Sánchez

Not because it's desired does it stop being surprising. Junts have once again ruled out supporting a motion of no confidence against President Pedro Sánchez. This is their response to the alleged corruption scandal involving PSOE's secretary of organization, Santos Cerdán, which threatens to bring down the socialist government.

| Redes sociales

Once again, Jordi Turull has been the one to come forward and give explanations, instead of Carles Puigdemont, who has hidden himself again. The statements from Junts's secretary general are striking. He tacitly acknowledges that they're putting up with PSOE's alleged corruption in exchange for keeping the negotiation table in Switzerland.

Jordi Turull has said that "it's a fantasy to suggest that we could support a possible motion of no confidence with PP." He has once again recalled the offensive against Catalan in Europe. This is an excuse that the convergents already used on May 29 to reject PP's proposal after the Leire Díez scandal.

Turull has recalled that "we have a bilateral agreement with PSOE" and that "the state's governability depends on the progress of our agreement." He has insisted that the investiture agreement depends on the "negotiation table in Switzerland."

In other words, Junts admit that they're willing to overlook everything that's happening because the negotiation table is the priority. In case there was any doubt, Turull has appealed to the presumption of innocence for Santos Cerdán. "Let everything that needs to be investigated be investigated," he stated, "but the more information, the less rumor-mongering."

The leader of the parliamentary group in Congress, Miriam Nogueras, has blamed it on "the Spanish state being absolutely rotten from within." Junts cling to the idea that this doesn't concern them because their interest is Catalonia, and to PP's "Catalanophobia."

Unwavering support for PSOE

Within Junts, the principle of supporting President Pedro Sánchez at all costs has prevailed in order to obtain the commitments from the investiture agreement. Carles Puigdemont sold it as a historic agreement, and now they can't allow everything to come to nothing. But there's also the wear and tear that comes with continuing to support the government, with the risk that the mud could end up dragging them down as well.

The delicate situation faced by President Pedro Sánchez's government has forced Junts to lower the tone to avoid increasing tension. Just a few weeks ago, Carles Puigdemont announced that the agreement was practically broken. Now they offer their unconditional support to PSOE, avoiding any criticism that could make things worse.

Junts show that they're not very different from ERC when they justify their "critical yes" to Salvador Illa's government. The speeches by Rufián and Turull in the last 12 hours are very similar. They include themselves alongside PSOE as victims of the offensive against the left and separatism.

The problem is that their narrative is full of holes and they can't avoid giving the impression of submission to PSOE.