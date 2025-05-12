Salvador Illa sacrifices himself with Carles Puigdemont to save Pedro Sánchez

The Catalan elections a year ago were presented as a battle between Salvador Illa and Carles Puigdemont. In fact, PSC and Junts were the most voted parties, although it was the socialists who finally came out on top.

The war now continues with PSC in government and Junts in opposition. Illa's strategy is subordinated to the designs of Moncloa, and this affects his relationship with Puigdemont.

Precisely on the occasion of the anniversary of the Catalan elections, Salvador Illa gave an interview to Cafè d'Idees with Gemma Nierga, on TVE. The President of the Generalitat has shown his willingness to go see Carles Puigdemont. A gesture that may anger a good part of his electorate and undermine his strategy of competition with Junts.

The relations between Junts and PSOE are not going through the best moment. Faced with the possibility that the amnesty will be prolonged, Pedro Sánchez sees it increasingly inevitable to give in to one of Junts's main demands. Going to see Carles Puigdemont to acknowledge the Catalan conflict.

Illa extends a hand to Puigdemont

Salvador Illa said to Gemma Nierga that the Catalan conflict "exists" and that "we are trying to solve it." At the same time, he has claimed "respect for the institutions." But he has avoided saying that Carles Puigdemont played with the institutions when he left the Mossos in the lurch with his escape.

Additionally, he has shown "maximum respect" to Carles Puigdemont "as former president, as a deputy, and as leader of Junts." He announced that "we will look for the moment to meet." He refrained from giving more clues, saying that "when the time comes, you will know."

It is the first time Salvador Illa has been so blunt on this matter. It clearly has to do with Moncloa's strategy of making gestures toward Junts to rebuild bridges. Salvador Illa thus shows submission to Sánchez's designs and is even willing to sacrifice himself for it.

In fact, the conciliatory tone toward Carles Puigdemont contrasts with the parliamentary reality. PSC has definitively distanced itself from Junts to align with ERC and Comuns, and even CUP. That's why Illa's tone toward Puigdemont is surprising.

Objective: save Pedro Sánchez

Salvador Illa has extended a hand to Junts to reach agreements, but "as long as they do not jeopardize the investiture agreements." Which is an oxymoron, because Junts's interests are incompatible with those of ERC or Comuns.

Additionally, his gesture toward Carles Puigdemont may create a conflict within his ranks. Among PSC voters, there are those who do not agree with either the amnesty or the whitewashing of the perpetrators of the 2017 coup. Hence, his attempt to save Pedro Sánchez at all costs may end up taking a toll on him.

With ERC in decline and PP and Vox without enough strength, it is clear that the municipal elections of 2027 and the Catalan elections of 2028 will once again focus on the PSC-Junts war. Salvador Illa needs to save Pedro Sánchez, who in turn depends on Puigdemont. At the same time, he needs to compete with Carles Puigdemont, and this creates a conflict of interests.