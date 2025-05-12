A neighborhood in Tarragona, gripped by insecurity: 'Women are afraid to go out'

Catalonia recorded a new increase in crime last year, mainly related to certain types of offenses. Such as homicides, robberies with violence, and sexual assaults. Meanwhile, the data improved slightly in Barcelona, but in contrast, it skyrocketed in other areas like Tarragona.

| ACN

Tarragona led the increase in crime in Catalonia, with a 5.9% rise. The city's peripheral neighborhoods have become high-risk areas. Like Ponent, where a series of stabbings has put residents on alert.

Testimonies from residents shown in the Diari de Tarragona reflect an increase in the feeling of insecurity. They report a rise in home invasions, vehicle thefts, and robberies with violence in recent months. To this must be added vandalism, with the burning of containers and destruction of urban furniture.

Women are afraid to go out at a certain time

A phrase from the Federation of Neighborhood Associations in Tarragona (FAVT) is particularly striking. "When a certain time of the afternoon arrives, women no longer go out on the street out of fear." They claim that when it starts to get dark, groups of men form, and women feel intimidated.

A neighbor cited by the Tarragona media outlet claims that these men look at women in an intimidating way. Many women become afraid and end up staying at home. A recent survey by the Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) revealed that more and more women have changed their habits out of fear of becoming victims of a crime.

Data from the Department of Justice also show a predominance of foreigners among those convicted of rape. This is a taboo subject that releases opinion uncomfortable and that the political and media establishment in Catalonia tries to hide.

More video surveillance

The feeling conveyed by neighborhood entities is that the atmosphere has become unbearable, and they are no longer safe either on the street or in their homes. This is accompanied by the feeling that many crimes go unpunished. An impunity that only encourages criminals and further degrades these neighborhoods.

| Guàrdia Urbana de Tarragona

A series of stabbings in broad daylight has set off alarms in the Ponent neighborhoods. Residents have broken their silence. They are asking for more police presence to prevent crimes and reinforce security.

The authorities are implementing a security reinforcement plan that includes the installation of a network of video surveillance cameras. This measure has been received with satisfaction by the residents. Although they warn that it will not be enough.

Police commanders acknowledge that there is a concentration of crimes in the Ponent neighborhoods, but that it is not concerning. The residents, on the other hand, speak of a widespread degradation. They propose improving street lighting and increasing police forces.