Riots and Violence in Mataró: Pro-Okupas Set the City on Fire and Assault Firefighters

Violence has erupted in the Cerdanyola neighborhood in Mataró. For a week now, riots, serious riots, burning containers, streets on fire, squatting attempts, and assaults on firefighters and police officers.

As already happened in Salt, everything originated with a squatting attempt that occurred last week. Since then, chaos has taken over this neighborhood in Mataró. As also happened in Salt, we have housing unions applauding and defending the criminals.

But what exactly is happening in Mataró? In this video, I tell you how TV3 won't.