Junts Goes After PSC in Parliament: 'Appoint Albiach as Housing Minister'

Rebuke from Junts to Salvador Illa in Parliament, hours after the Govern's agreement with ERC, Comuns, and CUP on housing. The parliamentary group led by Albert Batet has gone for the socialists' jugular. The broad progressive front, with the inclusion of CUP, forces Junts to raise the tone as the main opposition party.

During the question session to the President of the Generalitat, Albert Batet reiterated the request for the dismissal of Councilor Sílvia Paneque due to the chaos in Rodalies. The councilor was censured by Parliament fifteen days ago. "You have the obligation to listen to Parliament and dismiss the councilor," he told Illa.

Batet accused Illa of "oversizing" the Department led by Paneque and "filling it with incompetence." He mentioned as examples the management of issues like Rodalies, the AP-7, Hard Rock, the airport, and energy.

Current events dictate, and Batet wanted to focus his criticism on the agreement signed yesterday on housing. "If Ms. Albiach is already acting as the de facto housing councilor and Comuns dictate your government's policies, appoint her directly as housing councilor. At least that way, the incompetence will be shared between Ms. Paneque and Ms. Albiach."

The spokesperson for Junts recalled "how Ada Colau's housing policies ended in Barcelona, with Jaume Collboni as a crutch for her government." "Is this the new order of PSC, is this the new normality, the new centrality?" he asked rhetorically, addressing Illa. "You can't govern behind Parliament's back, comply with its decision and dismiss Councilor Paneque," he reiterated.

Salvador Illa Defends the Agreement

Salvador Illa reproached him that "if Junts had voted in favor of removing seasonal rentals, they would have been eliminated a long time ago." He justified his pact with ERC, Comuns, and CUP this way. "That's why we have to legislate, to intervene in the market and put an end to the leaks," he said.

He also explicitly reaffirmed his commitment to Councilor Paneque, who received an ovation from the socialist bench. The President took the opportunity to throw a jab at Junts, recalling when they had responsibilities in Rodalies. "If they had done things right, maybe we wouldn't be where we are now."