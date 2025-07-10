Political violence is rising in Terrassa: threatening graffiti at PP headquarters

Political violence is increasing in Terrassa. Days after Vox councilors were harassed during the town's main festival, threatening graffiti appeared at Partido Popular's headquarters. Terrassa's PP shared images on social media showing the message "fascists out of our neighborhoods."

This is the second time in a few weeks that the headquarters of the conservatives in Terrassa has been vandalized. Last May, just after the new headquarters opened, intolerant individuals attacked it with graffiti: "Fascists out of our neighborhoods, we don't want you here."

Terrassa's PP replied that "we won't leave 'their' neighborhoods and 'their' city, because they're our neighborhoods and our city." The president and spokesperson for PP in Terrassa, Mireia Gimenez Arcusa, also sent a message to the harassers. She said that those who need to leave the city are "the fascists who attack political headquarters."

Messages of support after the attack

Terrassa's conservatives have received encouragement from the president of Catalonia's PP, Alejandro Fernández. "Not a single step back," he posted on X, where he showed his full support for Marta Gimenez and her team.

Barcelona's PP has "strongly" condemned the graffiti at the party's headquarters in Terrassa. "Attacks on democracy have no place in a free society. We'll keep defending respect and coexistence," said the secretary of organization, Agustín Parra.

The conservatives have also received messages of support on social media, such as this one: "The worst part is that they call themselves democrats and people of peace. They want to expel any party that doesn't share their ideals."

"It's curious that the real fascists call fascists those who don't think like them," another comment says.

Political violence in Terrassa

Political violence in Terrassa has increased as parties like PP and Vox have gained strength. In 2019, the parties of the cordon sanitaire (TxT, PSC, ERC, and Junts) held 24 out of 27 council seats. In the 2023 elections, Vox's three councilors and PP's two broke the monopoly of the left and the pro-separatism parties.

Since then, they've managed to expose the city's decline, with uncomfortable issues such as insecurity and immigration. Recently, there has been an escalation of tension between the municipal government and Vox, following the rapes.

Mayor Jordi Ballart ended up expelling Vox councilors from the municipal plenary. Last weekend, Vox councilor Alicia Tomás reported that the mayor had assaulted her while trying to forcibly take a banner from her during the main festival. Just a few days later, radicals attacked PP's headquarters again with threatening messages.