VIDEO| Gabriel Rufián raises the tone against Junts: 'Coup d'état'

Gabriel Rufián has accused "the right, the far-right, and the Catalan right" of carrying out a "soft coup" in Spain. Rufián has once again asked President Pedro Sánchez to act against the "media and digital offensive," which supposedly affects independence supporters and the left.

| @gabrielrufian

During the question session with the President of the Government, the republican deputy asked President Pedro Sánchez "what is his purpose as president." Sánchez highlighted the supposed economic successes of the Government. But Rufián had a surprise in store for his reply.

Rufián referred to the "police, judicial, digital, and media offensive" which, according to him, is a "soft coup." He said it is "the same offensive that we independence supporters and Podemos have suffered for years with their complicit silence," referring to the PSOE. Therefore, he urged the Government to act to stop it.

"Meanwhile you share judicial power with the right and trade with a genocidal state like Israel," he reproached the socialists. He also reproached them for "blocking the housing law and the reduction of the working day" with Junts. He accused them of being at the service of the employers' association.

Finally, he asked President Pedro Sánchez "what more do the far-right and the Catalan right have to do for you to react."

President Pedro Sánchez defended the "impartiality" of the majority of judges in Spain. He denied that his government trades with a genocidal state. And he denied their "complicit silence," because "we have been suffering the attacks for seven years."

Rufián against Junts

Today's intervention is very reminiscent of the one a few weeks ago in which he also literally pointed his finger at the Junts bench. Rufián is focusing his parliamentary activity on the fight against the group of Míriam Nogueras. This is blowing up the few remaining chances of rebuilding independence unity.

The ERC spokesperson in Congress criticizes Junts's shift to the right on issues such as security and immigration. Also on taxation and the economy. He has criticized the migration pact and Junts's opposition to the reduction of the working day.

Rufián is acting as the battering ram of Oriol Junqueras's strategy to turn ERC into a party open to all left-wing sensibilities. His goal is to broaden the base to then address the right to self-determination. It is not surprising that Rufián's interventions are always shared by people from Podemos.