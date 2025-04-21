Pope Francis Dies

The Vatican announced early Monday morning the death of Pope Francis, at the age of 88, in his residence at Casa Santa Marta. The pontiff dies eleven years after his election, as the successor to the previous Pope Benedict XVI. His death also marks the end of a mandate of ideological renewal in the Catholic Church, characterized by openness and progressive reform.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Argentine by birth, was elected as the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2023. He came to the holy throne with the intention of opening a new era of rapprochement between the institution and its followers. His mandate was marked by the fight against sexual abuse within the church, and a distinctly progressive tone that contrasted with Ratzinger's previous conservatism.

Bergoglio came from the Jesuit tradition and chose Francis as his papal name to identify with the austerity of Saint Francis of Assisi. During his mandate, he tried to preach the importance of values such as solidarity, generosity, and detachment. He advocated for deep reforms in the ecclesiastical structure and also introduced changes in the liturgy to bring Christianity closer to its followers.

An Ideological Struggle Opens in the Vatican

In recent times, his health had experienced a rapid deterioration. The Pope was facing serious respiratory problems, and in recent weeks, concern for his health had increased. He needed mechanical ventilation several times, and he himself had asked the faithful to pray for him.

However, this Sunday he reappeared in the urbi et orbi blessing after the Easter Mass. He died this morning at 7:35.

His illness has kept the Catholic Church in impasse for several weeks, but his death opens the process of electing the new Pope. Several names have been considered, although there is no clearly favored candidate. The election will be important because it will mark either continuity with Bergoglio's progressive spirit or a break, with a new conservative turn in the papal curia.

Messages from the Political Class

After his death, messages of condolences from Spanish and Catalan politicians have begun to emerge. The President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, recalled the moment when he met Pope Francis. He valued his reflections "in favor of peace and human rights," and his "fight against inequalities."

Also, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, lamented the death of the pontiff, highlighting his commitment "to the most vulnerable." Alberto Núñez Feijóo emphasized his "convictions" to which he remained faithful "until the last moment."