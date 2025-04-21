PSC, ERC, and Comuns Forget About the Christian Easter

According to the latest barometer from the Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO), 57% of Catalans identify as Christians compared to 6.8% as Muslims. Despite the evident difference, the rulers in Catalonia have long ignored Christians and treat Muslims with devotion. The best example is how they congratulate Muslim celebrations and forget about native Christian festivities.

Just a few weeks ago, the ruling party in Catalonia, PSC, congratulated Muslims on Ramadan. These days, they have forgotten about the most important week for the millions of Christians living in Catalonia.

Their government partners, ERC and Comuns, have also shown their double standards with Christians and Muslims these days. Both ERC and Comuns enthusiastically congratulated Ramadan but forgot about the Christian Easter. The most significant silence is from Oriol Junqueras, as the Esquerra leader has declared himself a Christian several times.

This has once again ignited the spirits of many Catalans. The double standard of the ruling party and its partners is very serious. Beyond religious beliefs, Christian festivities are a Catalan cultural and identity trait.

Many Catalans are concerned about a process of cultural substitution. Foreign cultures are promoted in the name of multiculturalism, while there is a conscious move toward the marginalization or even destruction of native customs.

Junts, PP, Vox, and AC Do Reclaim Christianity

The silence of PSC and its partners contrasts with other Catalan parties that have congratulated Catalans on Easter. Several leaders of Junts, such as Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, and Francesc de Dalmases, have posted messages on their social media. Carles Puigdemont also did, although in his case to once again criticize the Spanish.

The leader of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, has warmly congratulated Christians on the resurrection Easter. His party has sent a significant message, asking to "keep our traditions alive."

The spokesperson for the PP of Catalonia, Juan Fernández, claimed "the Christian Catalonia that takes care of its traditions." Aliança Catalana has wished Catalans a good resurrection Easter.

