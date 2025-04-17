A Panelist Justifies Islamist Threats to Sílvia Orriols

The Mayor of Ripoll and Member of Parliament for Aliança Catalana, Sílvia Orriols, is more in the spotlight than ever. Her criticisms of Islam have made her a target for both the political and media establishment as well as radical Islamism. The Mossos d'Esquadra have decided to provide her with a security detail, given the risk of an attack amid the rise of jihadism.

| Parlament

The situation is very serious because it calls into question the freedom of expression of a democratically elected representative. But it also highlights the current danger of Islamism in the very heart of the West.

Jihadism has increased its activity on European soil since the start of the war in Gaza. Just recently, the Mossos d'Esquadra had to set up a special Easter operation to prevent attacks in crowded spaces. Interior keeps the level four reinforced out of five of anti-terrorist alert.

Unfortunate Statements

Despite the serious threat posed by Islamist terrorism, a part of the left remains determined to whitewash and even legitimize it. This is the case of journalist Marta Nebot, a panelist on the Cuatro channel.

In a very controversial intervention, she justified the threats of Islamism to Sílvia Orriols because "he who sows the wind reaps the whirlwind." She was referring to a speech by Sílvia Orriols in Parliament where she mentioned Muhammad and his pedophilia. Something that is well-documented, but according to the journalist "is like calling Jesus Christ a rapist."

"Then you'll want the Islamists not to take it out on you," she added. She stated that Sílvia Orriols "plays that game" and that "what she wants is trouble." Very unfortunate statements, especially in the context of the jihadist threat we are facing.

Reported by ERC

Sílvia Orriols has made headlines this week due to ERC's request to open a file against her in Parliament. The Aliança Catalana MP accused Najat Driouech several times of misogyny for wearing the Islamic veil. The Republicans believe she may have violated the code of conduct and are calling for an investigation.

Orriols is at the center of controversy because establishment parties accuse her of spreading hate messages. Meanwhile, Orriols's circle believes she is the victim of a campaign that further empowers radical Islamism. They believe a breeding ground is being created that justifies violence against the Mayor of Ripoll.