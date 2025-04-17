War Breaks Out in the ANC After Lluís Llach's Threats to Critics

In his first year as president of the ANC, Lluís Llach has been unable to revitalize the pro-independence entity and end its fracture. In fact, in light of the latest information published in El Món, his presidency is deepening internal polarization. This new crisis highlights the decline of the separatism process in general, and that of its leaders.

The Catalan National Assembly has long been divided between the leadership sector and the critics. The main dispute is whether the ANC should be a civic movement that pushes the parties (Lluís Llach) or if it should become an electoral candidacy (critics).

The tension within the national secretariat has been escalating due to the recently presented roadmap and statutory changes. The situation exploded in the last leadership meeting on April 13. Journalist Quico Sallés reveals controversial audios of Lluís Llach's intervention, lashing out against supporters of the civic list.

Lluís Llach acknowledged that the entity is in a deep crisis and described himself as “the most blocked president in the history of the ANC.” He believes there is a preconceived plan to impose the civic list, and that he is being sabotaged.

Harsh Accusations by Lluís Llach

The problem is that his candidacy won the elections to the national secretariat with less than two-thirds, which places him in a great weakness. A situation that, in his view, opponents take advantage of to “blackmail” and “block” him. The intention is none other than to impose the civic list on them, something he has already made clear they will not allow.

His intervention was very harsh with the critical sector, whom he accuses of blocking the leadership for “seat” interests. For him, the critics are preparing the ground for the upcoming elections. He even hints that they might already be forging alliances with other separatism formations.

The president of the ANC acknowledged the irreconcilable division. “Some of us think we serve independence by protecting the ANC from any electoral perversion. The others think otherwise,” he stated.

He warned very clearly that “as long as I am president, we will prevent this will, which is always behind, by any means.” Llach said ironically that "you're doing a great job of blocking," and that "you pervert words in a wonderful way."

Lluís Llach Against Josep Costa

The crisis has erupted in a clear confrontation between Lluís Llach and the former vice president of Parliament, Josep Costa. The latter harshly criticized the leadership for conducting the entity in an undemocratic manner. He even directly asked Llach how he intended to continue governing “with irreconcilable enemies” within the entity.

The president of the ANC accuses Costa of being the leader of the critical sector. He describes him as a “magnificent and well-prepared critic” but of an “extraordinary poverty” in “propositional” matters. Llach issued a final threat, stating that “we will not allow, as long as we have a majority, for you to turn the ANC into an electoral platform.”

The underlying issue is that Lluís Llach is a president aligned with Waterloo, and the critics accuse him of doing the dirty work for Junts. In contrast, Josep Costa is someone who has distanced himself from Junts to the point of being very critical of Carles Puigdemont.