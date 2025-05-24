Open Arms goes to the coast of Tunisia to pick up dozens of illegal immigrants

The Spanish NGO Open Arms has resumed its activity in the Central Mediterranean with the vessel Astral, moving from Badalona to waters off the coast of Tunisia. According to Rubén Pulido in La Gaceta, on May 7, the organization set sail to cover more than 1,118 miles (1,800 kilometers) to position itself near the Tunisian coast. More specifically, in areas heavily trafficked by human trafficking networks, such as the area near Sfax.

On May 10, Open Arms sailed about 33 nautical miles from Chebba, an area identified in 2024 by the 'Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime' as a hotspot for mafia activities. The NGO's proximity to this location did not go unnoticed by European authorities. FRONTEX warns that the presence of organizations like Open Arms can act as a lure for traffickers. That is, they intensify their operations knowing that intercepted immigrants will receive guaranteed assistance:

This dynamic was evident on May 11, when Open Arms intercepted a vessel with more than 50 people less than 60 miles from Sfax. However, images circulated on social media by Bangladeshi traffickers showed that the vessel did not show obvious signs of being in danger of shipwreck. This situation reinforces FRONTEX's perception, which assured La Gaceta that many of these crossings are planned with the certainty that NGOs like Open Arms will facilitate the migrants' transfer to Europe.

| Europa Press

The necessary cooperation of NGOs

Open Arms's operation generates both ethical and operational debate. While the NGO patrols in waters near Tunisia, where there are services to assist people in emergency situations, it keeps constant pressure on the Italian government to allow them to disembark at Italian ports. This stance not only ignores the sovereignty and management capacity of the coastal countries but also fuels a cycle that directly benefits criminal networks.

European authorities warn that each rescue carried out by Open Arms is used by traffickers as a propaganda tool on social media, reinforcing the demand for their services. FRONTEX keeps that the presence of these NGOs doesn't deter the mafias. On the contrary, it reduces the perceived risk for those attempting to cross the Mediterranean, encouraging the continuation of these dangerous routes.