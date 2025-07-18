New failure for Puigdemont and Sánchez in Europe over Catalan's official status

Catalan will continue to not be an official language in Europe. This Friday, the Council of the European Union (with the 27 foreign ministers) has once again debated Spain's proposal. As happened previously, there was no vote due to the lack of the necessary unanimity for approval.

Several representatives of the member states admit that "now is not the time" to move forward with one of the main battle horses of the Government in the European Union. Neither the fact that Spain will assume all the costs, nor that Minister Albares assures that the measure meets all legal requirements (even though the Council's legal services question it), nor the Spanish proposal for official status to be gradual. Nothing. Europe still has doubts. Enough doubts that the proposal from President Pedro Sánchez's executive has not been approved.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Enésimo failure of Carles Puigdemont and Pedro Sánchez

This new failure of Spanish diplomacy doesn't reflect well on President Pedro Sánchez's Government. It was in August 2023 when PSOE and Junts agreed on Catalan's official status in the European Union (even though it was something that did not depend solely on them). Two years have passed and everything remains the same in this regard. Official status will have to keep waiting.

That this is a failure for President Pedro Sánchez is clear. They have put all their effort into getting the vote through, but there have already been several times when they have had to withdraw it due to the likelihood of losing. The influence in Europe of the current Government is what it is. It is not enough to approve this measure.

| EP

However, the one who comes out worst is Carles Puigdemont. Junts always says that "they get paid in advance" for agreements with PSOE. Well, it has now been two years since they agreed on official status in Europe. It is neither here nor expected. Throughout the legislative term, the Junts members have made many gestures complaining about Sánchez, PSOE, and the current Government. It simply comes down to this: gestures for their electorate.

The reality, and this is even more confirmed this Friday with the umpteenth failure to try to make Catalan official in Europe, is that Puigdemont remains a hostage of President Pedro Sánchez. The separatist leader continues to keep the coalition Government afloat and refuses to negotiate a motion of no confidence with PP. Meanwhile, he still can't benefit from the amnesty, Catalan doesn't seem close to becoming official in Europe, and the transfer/delegation of immigration powers remains at a standstill. However, what Puigdemont's party can enjoy are the economic benefits of having their own parliamentary group in Congress. A group they did not deserve based on electoral results, but which they obtained thanks to the temporary transfer of PSOE deputies to Junts.