VIDEO | New fight with sticks in a Badalona neighborhood: residents are desperate

The clock struck two in the morning when the calm of the Salut neighborhood in Badalona was once again shattered. A group of men began hitting each other with sticks in front of number 14 on Isaac Albéniz Street. The footage, recorded by a resident and shared on social media by TOT Badalona, shows people running, shouting, and objects flying through the air. Nothing new for those who live next to this occupied building.

The property, taken over months ago by several young men of Maghrebi origin, has become the epicenter of neighborhood tension. Residents explain that the building lacks legal electricity supply and that its tenants improvise stoves and generators. When darkness falls, noise arrives, music blares, and, increasingly often, fights break out:

On the night from Wednesday to Thursday, residents reported four separate altercations. The first erupted at 2:00, the next just ninety minutes later, and at 5:30 the street was once again filled with shouting. The last incident occurred after 6:30, with the dawn light already illuminating blood stains on the sidewalk. Patrols from the Guardia Urbana and Mossos d'Esquadra intervened on each occasion.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The two sides of security in Badalona

Paradoxically, official statistics depict a safer city. The Ministry of the Interior reported a 3.4% decrease in crime in Badalona during the first quarter of 2025. Burglaries and serious injuries dropped, as did cybercrime.

Despite these figures, Mayor Xavier Garcia Albiol acknowledges critical hotspots like Salut. He promises more police, joint operations, and twenty-four new officers for the Guardia Urbana. "I'm not satisfied because I'm fully aware that there are still areas of the city where residents are having a hard time. That's why we'll continue to act forcefully against criminals," the mayor recently stated.

In this regard, Albiol criticized repeat offenders, a scourge he has repeatedly denounced for months. "If laws aren't changed, at the local level we can't do anything about criminals we arrest 10, 20, or even 30 times and who never face consequences." Meanwhile, residents of the most humble areas only ask for a quiet night.