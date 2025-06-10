New blow to jihadism in Catalonia: one arrested in Castellbisbal

The Islamist threat remains very present in Catalonia. The Civil Guard dealt a new blow to jihadism this Tuesday with the arrest of a man in Castellbisbal, in the province of Barcelona. He was arrested for alleged crimes of indoctrination and self-training in terrorism, according to The Objective.

The police have increased surveillance of radical Islamist activities in Spain. Operations against jihadism in Spain and in Catalonia have multiplied since the call for global jihad in 2023.

Catalonia continues to lead by far in anti-terrorist operations. This territory has been for many years the main focus of jihadism in Spain and one of the hot spots of radicalization in Europe. In addition to having a large percentage of Islamic immigration, it is also a place where Salafist mosques proliferate.

The conflict in the Middle East and the increase in illegal immigration have raised jihadist activity and the risk to national security. Some sectors have been denouncing this danger for some time, in contrast to the prevailing complacency in Catalonia.

What is known about today's arrest?

The Civil Guard arrested a man in Castellbisbal accused of crimes related to indoctrination and terrorist training. The arrest was carried out under the supervision of Central Investigative Court No. 2 and the Prosecutor's Office of the National Court.

The investigations revealed that the detainee was immersed in an advanced process of jihadist radicalization. The authorities found that he publicly disseminated propaganda linked to terrorist groups such as DAESH. In addition, the individual had adopted messages that encouraged violence as a method of struggle.

An alarming aspect of the investigation was the confirmation that the arrested man had trained in combat techniques and weapons handling. He had traveled abroad to receive training in the use of firearms, participating in shooting practices.

Faced with this situation, the investigators considered that the detainee posed a potential threat to national security. For this reason, they decided to activate an operation for his capture and to neutralize the risk he represented.

Official sources have highlighted that this action has succeeded in stopping a threat in full development. The Civil Guard continues with investigations to determine the full scope of the individual's network or contacts. The judicial process will continue under the jurisdiction of the National Court, which leads investigations related to terrorism.

The Islamist threat remains latent

The action in Castellbisbal is yet another example of the effort made by the authorities to prevent radicalization and terrorism in Spain. Awareness and control campaigns are intensifying in the face of the growing presence of jihadist propaganda on the internet.

In recent years, security forces have managed to dismantle several cells dedicated to indoctrination and terrorist training. However, new forms of radicalization pose a constant challenge.

The investigation remains open to clarify whether the detainee kept ties with other individuals or extremist groups. Authorities are also seeking to determine whether he was planning to carry out violent actions on national territory.

With this operation, the Civil Guard reinforces their commitment to security and the fight against terrorism. Early detection and rapid intervention are key to preventing serious incidents.

Finally, the authorities are calling for citizen cooperation to report any signs of radicalization or suspicious activities. Prevention is essential to protect society from terrorist threats.