Video | The 'new DGAIA': a smokescreen to cover up the scandals?

The Generalitat has decided to get rid of DGAIA (Dirección General de Atención a la Infancia y la Adolescencia) after all the scandals that have come to light in recent months. In its place, they will create a new general directorate, which will be called DGPPIA (Dirección General de Protección y Prevención de la Infancia y la Adolescencia).

Are we just facing a name change and that's it? No, no matter what some may say, it's not a simple name change. Or, at least, it's not just a name change.

In this video, we talk about everything the subsidized media won't tell you about the new DGAIA and what clearly seems to be a smokescreen to hide the scandals about abuse and irregularities in the hiring processes of this Generalitat de Catalunya agency.