Video | The 'new DGAIA': a smokescreen to cover up the scandals?
We tell you what subsidized media in Catalonia won't tell you about the new DGAIA
The Generalitat has decided to get rid of DGAIA (Dirección General de Atención a la Infancia y la Adolescencia) after all the scandals that have come to light in recent months. In its place, they will create a new general directorate, which will be called DGPPIA (Dirección General de Protección y Prevención de la Infancia y la Adolescencia).
Are we just facing a name change and that's it? No, no matter what some may say, it's not a simple name change. Or, at least, it's not just a name change.
In this video, we talk about everything the subsidized media won't tell you about the new DGAIA and what clearly seems to be a smokescreen to hide the scandals about abuse and irregularities in the hiring processes of this Generalitat de Catalunya agency.
