Neighbors organize to stop a wave of robberies in the Bellvitge neighborhood

Bellvitge is once again the scene of a citizen response against the unbearable levels of insecurity experienced in some neighborhoods. In recent days, riots in Sabadell and Barceloneta have highlighted residents' exhaustion with the neglect from institutions. When those in power are unable to guarantee safety, citizens end up organizing themselves against crime.

This is exactly what has happened in the Bellvitge neighborhood, where residents are putting up posters warning about a wave of robberies. This information was published by El Catalán. The posters warn about the increase in home burglaries using the thread-on-the-door method.

Thieves take advantage of the summer holidays to break into apartments. To find out if there are tenants inside, they place an almost invisible thread on the door that falls when the door is opened. If the thread remains intact, it means the door hasn't been opened and therefore the home is empty.

Residents have hung posters on building facades and businesses to inform neighbors about this technique. They recommend that residents check their doors to see if there is any thread attached. In addition, they encourage collaborating with other neighbors by checking if there are threads on the doors.

"Taking care of our neighborhood is everyone's business," the poster reads. These posters appeal to collaboration and solidarity among neighbors, strengthening the community against criminals. This is a growing trend in cities and neighborhoods in Catalonia, where the absence of authority is creating stronger and more united communities.

Worrying insecurity in Bellvitge

Today, we could read this message on social media, warning about attacks with pepper spray by a gang of young people.

There are also warnings that criminals from neighboring areas such as L'Hospitalet and El Prat are increasingly moving into Bellvitge.

Last May, a demonstration was called against the insecurity caused by a group of minors in the neighborhood. These are foreign youths who usually ride skateboards looking for suitable victims. Usually young girls, minors, or elderly people whom they assault to steal their belongings.

As a result of the wave of robberies, citizen patrols were organized with the intention of stopping the criminals. Posters appeared with the message "if you rob our elderly, face the consequences."

Bellvitge is a reflection of the decline of working-class neighborhoods abandoned for years by public authorities. These neighborhoods have been subjected to increasing migratory pressure and a loss of identity, neighborhood ties, and purchasing power. This has led to the current situation, where the absence of authority is being replaced by neighborhood self-defense.