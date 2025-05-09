The ERC-Comuns war opens the first schism in the government and sows doubts

Salvador Illa encountered an unexpected situation this Wednesday, the outbreak of a crisis between his two government partners. ERC and Comuns clashed over the tourist tax, to the point of sinking a decree approved by the Govern itself. This has conveyed the image of a weak executive subjected to parliamentary instability.

| Europa Press

This changes the Govern's script, which is forced to seek consensus within the executive itself. Outside of the budgets, until now Illa had been implementing measures without setbacks.

In fact, ERC and Comuns showed great harmony in the housing pact that seemed to underpin the Govern's stability.

But the rift opened between ERC and Comuns returns the executive to instability and sows doubts in the legislature. The confrontation comes precisely at the worst moment. With Illa recovering from the Rodalies crises and the blackout, and with the shadow of the DGAIA dangerously looming over Palau.

War to the left of PSC

What seemed like simple disagreements have escalated into an open conflict between Esquerra and the Comuns. That is, between the parties to the left of PSC that are practically setting the Govern's agenda and orientation. And that is no small matter.

The Comuns already showed their first misgivings toward ERC in the energy debate. ERC insists that the energy transition is not up for discussion. But at the same time, they vote in Congress alongside Junts, PP, and Vox to halt the closure of nuclear plants. Jéssica Albiach was forceful this week, in Parliament, demanding to keep the nuclear shutdown schedule.

Something similar happened with the tourist tax. ERC and Comuns had agreed on the increase, but the republicans presented their own law asking to consider the different realities of the country. In a pragmatic move, they requested a specific tax for Barcelona and a lower one for the rest of the territory.

The Comuns exploded, accusing ERC of presenting a law identical to Junts and the business association Foment del Treball. But Jéssica Albiach and David Cid went further, pointing out a "conservative turn" by Esquerra on issues like this and nuclear plants.

The republicans have replied by accusing the Comuns of making policy from their office in Barcelona without considering the diversity of Catalonia. ERC thus tries to position itself as the pragmatic government partner in the face of the ecosocialists' outbursts.

The Govern appeals for consensus

The Comuns, in decline just like ERC, know that with the fall of the Govern they have much to lose and little to gain. To prevent things from getting worse, they have requested to sit down to smooth things over and strengthen the tripartite against the threat of sociovergencia. A call that has been well received by the Govern, which the crisis caught off guard.

The first message from councilor Alicia Romero was one of consensus, promising to find solutions to satisfy everyone. The Govern is now exploring consensus measures to unblock the situation and approve a third and final decree.

Meanwhile, Junts resumes the role of opposition leader and takes advantage of the crisis to drag Illa to the center. They know that by doing so, they would further highlight the discrepancies between their partners on the left. At the same time, they point out the "betrayal" of ERC and Comuns to PSC to highlight their parliamentary weakness and offer themselves as an alternative.

What is clear is that the stability that seemed to have been achieved after the housing law has shattered again. Now the Govern is once again navigating uncertainty, with several open crises and no budget.