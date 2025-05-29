A Mossos officer assaulted by an illegal immigrant with several prior offenses

The increase in crime in recent years in Catalonia has brought a controversial debate to the forefront. Is illegal immigration one of the main factors explaining this rise? Is the increase in immigration linked to the rise in security?

For some, these claims are a fabrication of the far right through the manipulation of data. They claim that there is no insecurity, but rather perceptions caused through hoaxes on social media. They defend the benefits of the multicultural model and accuse anyone who questions it of racism.

For others, however, the increase in illegal immigration has brought more insecurity, and they argue this with police and Interior Ministry data. They also cite news stories that reflect this reality on a daily basis, such as the recent incident revealed by Rubén Pulido in La Gaceta.

In the early hours of Sunday, a Mossos d'Esquadra officer suffered an assault inside the Girona police station cells. The officer received a punch that caused a bleeding wound on his eyebrow. The striker, a 31-year-old man of Moroccan nationality with illegal residence in Spain, already had numerous prior criminal records.

The detainee was intercepted in a public area due to a pending court order. During his transfer to the police station, the individual displayed a defiant and hostile attitude. He hit the police vehicle and verbally threatened the officers guarding him.

The most violent moment occurred upon entering the cells, when he unexpectedly attacked the officer.

This man, known to Mossos as a repeat offender, has accumulated more than ten prior offenses, mainly for theft. After the attack, he was subdued and arrested again for assaulting an authority.

Despite the seriousness of the assault and his criminal record, the on-duty judge in Girona decided to release him shortly afterward. This has caused a strong reaction among police forces.

assaults on police increase

Outrage within the Catalan police is palpable. Officers report that this judicial decision encourages impunity and makes their work more difficult. According to sources close to Mossos, assaults on police officers have increased considerably throughout Catalonia in recent years.

Recent examples illustrate the escalation of violence against officers. In Lleida, six police officers were injured in an altercation. In Mataró, a detainee bit and tore off an officer's finger. These cases reflect a growing pattern of aggression that concerns authorities and police unions.

Unions criticize the political and judicial response to this issue. They point out that, on many occasions, those responsible downplay the attacks and consider them "isolated incidents" inherent to police work. However, the data provided by Mossos show an upward trend in violence against the force.

This phenomenon has increased the sense of insecurity among officers, who are demanding stronger measures to protect their safety. They claim that the lack of severe penalties sends a negative message and may encourage further attacks.

For this reason, they demand that judicial authorities review their criteria to prevent violent criminals from being quickly released after assaulting the police. The combination of repeat offenses, irregular immigration, and controversial judicial decisions is complicating Mossos's work.