Video: A Moroccan Exposes the Imam of Salt and the Troublemakers

The conflict that took place last week in Salt is still a hot topic. According to reports in the press, the Imam of the area - with a large Muslim community - had not paid the mortgage for years. This led to his eviction order and the subsequent conflicts in the locality.

After being evicted, the Imam and some of his companions went to the same house to try to squat it again. However, the owner installed an alarm, which led to the Imam being arrested and taken to the police station. From there, a series of conflicts occurred in Salt, which the Imam denies are linked to him or his instructions.

Beyond the specifics of the case, this situation has once again brought the debate on immigration and social assistance to foreigners to the forefront. In fact, the CUP and its satellites, such as the Housing Union, have tried by all means to capitalize on this conflict. On social media, however, the outrage is enormous, and now the words of a Moroccan citizen criticizing the Imam have gone viral.

| EFE

Strong Criticism of the Rioters

"I don't see it as logical for an Imam to enter a property that isn't his to squat. To me, it makes no sense and is a bad example," says this Moroccan citizen. It should be noted that in Muslim communities, the Imam is a figure of great authority and should set an example of conduct.

But he is much more outraged when it comes to criticizing all those involved in the disturbances in Salt. "If they think they're helping someone by doing that, they're very mistaken," he explains. "Unacceptable and unjustifiable behavior, and I hope they arrest you, so you learn to behave! You are the ones who tarnish the people who get up at six in the morning to work!" he vehemently exclaims:

This video has gone very viral on social media, reaching nearly 310,000 views. Among the cascade of more than six hundred comments, many applaud the forcefulness of this citizen of Moroccan origin. "Any normal person agrees with him," "it's time for the legal ones to speak out," "this man represents the immigration we want," users say.