Even Podemos Portrays Gabriel Rufián's Blunder with PSOE

There has long been a romantic relationship between Podemos and Gabriel Rufián. In fact, at one point, there was speculation about possible joint lists and party switching. These speculations were the natural result of ERC's discourse, which moved away from independence to focus on more social issues.

Now we have witnessed a strange phenomenon in recent Spanish politics: criticism from Podemos toward Rufián. The reason for the criticism is the increase in the Spanish Defense budget. As is known, NATO requires its partners to raise the Defense budget to reach 2%.

| Europa Press

In Spain's case, this is quite a challenge because investment has been frozen for many years due to pacifist ideology. It was Rufián himself who, at the beginning of his parliamentary career, criticized the Defense budget. "Tell[the citizens]to live in tanks and eat bullets," Rufián reproached then-President Rajoy.

Now, however, Rufián has changed his discourse and admits the need to increase military spending. In statements to the media last week, Rufián opened the door to supporting Sánchez on this point. "We don't agree with any war. But the war is here, and the world isn't how we like it to be, but how it is. That means we have to be responsible and go beyond the banner," said the ERC spokesperson:

Podemos Criticizes Rufián

These statements have not been well received by Podemos, who refuse to support military spending. The party's general secretary, Ione Belarra, retorted to Rufián that Podemos's stance "isn't a damn banner." Podemos insists that increased Defense spending will mean cuts in social matters.

| Europa Press

In addition to Belarra, other figures in Podemos's orbit have criticized Rufián. The thesis defended by the purple party is that Rufián is the substitute for Aitor Esteban in the context of the 'Frankenstein' government. This was defended by Lucía Muñoz Dalda, the coordinator of Podemos in the Balearic Islands, in an intervention on Canal Red, the party's propaganda organ:

Ultimately, the course of this conflict is clear. It is a controversy sought by Podemos to continue in its role as half opposition, half ally, of the Government. Besides criticizing Rufián, Podemos has harshly criticized Yolanda Díaz for agreeing to increase the military budget.