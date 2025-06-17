The left-wing media whitewashes corruption to 'stop the far right'

"It's not the same to steal when you believe in every man for himself as it is when you defend social justice for everyone." This sentence, which would make anyone blush, was written by journalist Marta Nebot without any hesitation in a nationally circulated newspaper. With it, she wanted to defend the moral superiority of the left, which apparently justifies corruption.

Nebot, who has been known for years as one of the journalists close to sanchismo, isn't an isolated case. "We have the shared responsibility to prevent this crisis from giving space to the far right." This other sentence was spoken live by Carles Francino on La Ser radio.

These examples set the official narrative of the left-wing media, which has been changing in recent days. From the initial shock, they moved to harshness with the government, then to whitewashing PSOE's corruption.

The media totems close to the government argue that PP's corruption isn't the same as PSOE's. They also support the thesis that President Pedro Sánchez didn't know anything and that he was just another victim of Ábalos and Cerdán. But above all, they stir up fear of the far right to keep the ranks tight.

Psoe, victim of the far right

Although on Friday it seemed like everything was falling apart, President Pedro Sánchez sounded the alarm and now no one is moving. Now it's time to defend with tooth and nail the integrity that's been called into question. Sánchez himself has shown on several occasions that few things are more mobilizing than fear of the far right.

Javier Ruiz deserves special mention, as he spoke about PP's corruption on television the day the Santos Cerdán scandal broke. Ignacio Escolar isn't far behind, as he has emphasized the problem posed by the crisis of a party that came to stop the far right.

Journalists and analysts close to PSOE who have harshly denounced corruption are accused of being traitors, and even fascists. This is the case of Antonio García Ferreras, who is accused of playing into the hands of PP and Vox.

On the other side, those who have stayed on board are now spreading the theory that Koldo García was a mole for the Guardia Civil. They try to prove that everything has been a setup by the far-right media and judiciary to bring down the government. This is logical, after months of saying there was no corruption.

A similar case in Catalonia

Although in this case it has manifested itself in a crude way, the strategy isn't new. In Catalonia, ERC also justified in this way the irregularities discovered in the Directorate of Care for Children and Adolescents (DGAIA). The republican deputy of Moroccan origin, Najat Driouech, accused those who demanded explanations of encouraging hate speech and the far right.

This has become the perfect excuse to whitewash and justify everything. Both ERC in Catalonia and PSOE in Spain have set themselves up as bulwarks against the far right. This protects them to commit any theft.