More problems for PSOE: An ally of María Jesús Montero resigns over another scandal

José Antonio Marco Sanjuán, number three to María Jesús Montero at the Ministry of Finance, has submitted his resignation. The president of the Central Economic-Administrative Court (TEAC) has stepped down following revelations published by El Debate. This newspaper revealed a scheme of alleged illegal payments that directly linked Marco Sanjuán to businesspeople whom he favored in tax proceedings.

According to the outlet, a businessperson confessed to having given him more than €100,000 (over $108,000) in cash inside envelopes. He wanted to annul tax claims that affected his company. The payments, according to the testimony, were made in a hotel near the court's headquarters, located on Panama Street in Madrid.

The resignation of the senior official comes after the vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, demanded explanations in light of the seriousness of the accusations. The Secretary of State for Finance, Jesús Gascón, was tasked with informing him that he had to leave the position. Until that moment, Gascón had supported Marco Sanjuán despite the information published.

The Council of Ministers is expected to officially approve his dismissal this Tuesday. They will appoint José Ignacio Ruiz Toledano, a tax inspector and until now a member of the same court, as the new president of TEAC.

A very serious case

The testimonies collected by El Debate go beyond mere suspicions. The businessperson who reported the events detailed how Marco Sanjuán demanded that the payments not be scheduled in advance. He wanted to avoid possible surveillance or wiretaps. The use of the official mobile phone to discuss the payments also caused concern.

According to the source, Marco Sanjuán himself reportedly said on more than one occasion, "this is already mine," making it clear that the money received was not always for third parties.

Additionally, the businessperson recounted that the president of TEAC used WhatsApp messages to communicate his financial demands. Even though he was warned about the risk of leaving a digital trail, he continued doing so for months.

In one of those messages, Marco Sanjuán reportedly requested a meeting to "have a coffee," an expression that, according to the complainant, was a euphemism for discussing money.

One of the most serious aspects of the case is the suspicion that the funds requested were not only for personal benefit. The businessperson claims that Marco Sanjuán justified his financial demands by alleging that he had to share part of the money with other officials at the Ministry of Finance. "You have to keep giving me because the others have already been paid," was one of the phrases he used to pressure him.

Amid a corruption crisis

The resignation marks the end of a period defined by accusations that have damaged the credibility of the body responsible for resolving conflicts between the Ministry of Finance and taxpayers. The opposition had already demanded accountability in Congress, where Montero at the time avoided committing to defend the senior official.

This case coincides with the whirlwind of corruption surrounding PSOE and the Government of President Pedro Sánchez. The revelation of the Civil Guard's UCO report implicating Santos Cerdán was the last straw.

The President of the Government has refused to resign despite having two organization secretaries tainted by corruption. He has made cosmetic changes to the party leadership and has brought forward the federal congress to July 5. Likewise, he has started a round of contacts to strengthen the support of his legislative partners.