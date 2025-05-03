The Great Blackout Reopens the Nuclear Debate in Spain: Should They be Closed?

The Great Blackout that occurred this week has shown that, contrary to what the Government and its supporters said, power outages in Spain can't be ruled out. Not even in the coming years. While waiting for the official version, experts point to an "uncontrolled integration of renewables" and "problems in meeting the increase in demand."

This once again opens the debate on Spain's energy strategy. For years, the Government has bet on putting all the eggs in one basket with renewables and intervening in the market. Two major mistakes that have led to the collapse.

| Europa Press

Moreover, the Great Blackout reopens the debate on nuclear power. A report by Entso-e (European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity) warned last year that the closure of nuclear plants would increase the risk of blackouts in Spain. This suggests that there could be more blackouts like this in the coming years.

The socialist Government scheduled the phased closure of Spanish nuclear plants between 2027 and 2035. This could jeopardize the stability of the power supply, as well as increase energy dependence on foreign sources.

The Great Energy Debate

In light of recent events, PP and Vox have once again insisted on the need to extend the lifespan of nuclear plants in Spain. This proposal was recently debated in the Catalan Parliament. PP proposed requesting the extension of the licenses of nuclear plants in the province of Tarragona, but it was only supported by Vox.

Nuclear plants generate about 60% of the electricity in Catalonia and cover more than 50% of the territory's energy needs. Therefore, it is evident that they have become an indispensable source to ensure a stable and affordable supply. Despite this, the debate served to once again expose the sterile idealism of the left-wing parties.

PSC, ERC, the CUP, and the Comuns defended "ensuring energy sovereignty with renewables, without affecting the territory and with competitive prices." Empty words that clash with reality. All reports indicate that the closure of nuclear plants will jeopardize supply and increase energy prices for families and businesses.

The best proof of this is that Catalonia is the region in Spain that has invested the least in renewables. This deficit makes it unthinkable to supply the community without the support of nuclear power. This will prevent the "sovereignty" that these parties demand.

In Defense of the Mixed Model

The example of Germany shows the negative consequences that the closure of nuclear plants can have. Angela Merkel's decision has led the German country to lose the EU's energy leadership, to the crisis of its industry, and to depend more than ever on Russia. But it is not an isolated case, and European countries are starting to reconsider.

The European Commission recently commissioned the Joint Research Centre (JRC) to report on the benefits and drawbacks of nuclear energy. The study concluded that nuclear energy is as clean and ecological as renewables can be. Spain replied to the macro-study with two pages where it delegitimized that stance.

This exemplifies the blindness of the Spanish Government, which is the same as that of the left-wing parties in Catalonia. Those in favor of extending nuclear plants are not against renewables; on the contrary. They call for their gradual introduction and the maintenance of a mixed model until renewables guarantee a 100% stable and secure supply.

The debate remains open, but the Great Blackout shakes for the first time the arguments of parties and environmental groups. On the contrary, it gives wings to those who advocate keeping nuclear plants beyond what the Government has scheduled.